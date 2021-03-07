Former teammates, coach remember Valparaiso football player shot, killed at 19

However, Marshall couldn't care less about Beller's stats. What he remembers most about his former standout linebacker, who was a Times All-Area honorable mention as a senior, is how friendly he was to everyone in the program.

"Behind the scenes, he took younger kids under his wing and guided them," Marshall said. "Through his life and the things he had been through, he always encouraged them and tried to steer them in the right direction."

One of those "younger kids" Beller had a profound impact on is Pete Crossin. The sophomore linebacker is the same age as Beller's younger brother, Jonah. Crossin's older brother, Reece, played with Beller.

When Beller finished up his football career in 2019, he presented Crossin with a gift that the underclassman cherishes now more than ever.

"During the summer, he gave me his game cleats that he wore his senior season. The same ones he wore at state," Crossin said. "That meant a lot to me. ... He was always really supportive of me, and he always treated me like I was another little brother to him."

Crossin said he has already dedicated his upcoming junior campaign to Beller, and Marshall vowed that his team will honor its former linebacker every chance it gets.