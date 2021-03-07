Former teammates, coach remember Valparaiso football player shot, killed at 19

VALPARAISO — There are too many memories for Valparaiso senior Blake Worthington to count.
There was the time when Noah Beller, a linebacker, "rocked" Worthington, a wide receiver, in practice, and then quickly helped him up.
There was the time when Beller, normally a quiet leader, stood up and gave a speech before the Vikings took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Class 5A state final in 2019.
There was the time, even before football, when Beller shared the diamond with Worthington as teammates on the same youth baseball squad nearly a decade ago.
As Worthington replays all of those memories in his head, thinking long and hard about which ones stick out, there's one more that may seem arbitrary to most but has been ingrained in his mind forever.
"Noah forgot his (locker) combination most days, so I had to remind him," Worthington said, laughing. "I was No. 9 and he was No. 10, so we were always right next to each other. He was my locker neighbor. We even got our (state) medals together because he was right behind me.
"I loved seeing him every day."
Worthington said he truly enjoyed having Beller as a teammate and friend. He just didn't know their relationship would end so soon.
Beller, a 2020 Valparaiso grad, was shot dead in Valparaiso on Wednesday night. He was 19.
"It's hard," Worthington said. "But whether he's here (physically) or not, we'll always be brothers. We just know he had our back and we had his.
"That will never change."
Former Valparaiso football player Peyton Krutz, who now plays at Ball State, shared the same sentiments as Worthington. He graduated last year with Beller and was also a linebacker for the Vikings.
In their final campaign together in 2019, Krutz and Beller each dealt with injuries (a right ankle and neck, respectively) that could've ended their prep careers prematurely. But instead of giving up, they dug deeper and leaned on one another, eventually helping the Vikings make their fourth state final appearance and first in 18 years.
"We helped each other through those tough times, and he really gave football everything he had," Krutz said. "He never felt sorry for himself. Even when he was injured, he wasn't moping around. He was always about the team and really selfless.
"He led by example."
Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall commended Beller for his performance on the field and — more importantly — the young man he became off of it. During his senior season, Beller recorded 62 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He capped of his last high school campaign with 10 tackles in a 27-20 loss to New Palestine in the Class 5A state championship.
However, Marshall couldn't care less about Beller's stats. What he remembers most about his former standout linebacker, who was a Times All-Area honorable mention as a senior, is how friendly he was to everyone in the program.
"Behind the scenes, he took younger kids under his wing and guided them," Marshall said. "Through his life and the things he had been through, he always encouraged them and tried to steer them in the right direction."
One of those "younger kids" Beller had a profound impact on is Pete Crossin. The sophomore linebacker is the same age as Beller's younger brother, Jonah. Crossin's older brother, Reece, played with Beller.
When Beller finished up his football career in 2019, he presented Crossin with a gift that the underclassman cherishes now more than ever.
"During the summer, he gave me his game cleats that he wore his senior season. The same ones he wore at state," Crossin said. "That meant a lot to me. ... He was always really supportive of me, and he always treated me like I was another little brother to him."
Crossin said he has already dedicated his upcoming junior campaign to Beller, and Marshall vowed that his team will honor its former linebacker every chance it gets.
"He'll never be forgotten," Marshall said. "That's our job as his football family. That's our job as his loved ones. There will not be a day when Noah Beller is forgotten. For what he's given to so many people and for what he's done for his own immediate family, I think we will continue to hear about him and all the good that he did in the 19 years we were blessed with him."