Former teammates, coach remember Valparaiso football player shot, killed at 19

VALPARAISO — There are too many memories for Valparaiso senior Blake Worthington to count.

There was the time when Noah Beller, a linebacker, "rocked" Worthington, a wide receiver, in practice, and then quickly helped him up.

There was the time when Beller, normally a quiet leader, stood up and gave a speech before the Vikings took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Class 5A state final in 2019.

There was the time, even before football, when Beller shared the diamond with Worthington as teammates on the same youth baseball squad nearly a decade ago.

As Worthington replays all of those memories in his head, thinking long and hard about which ones stick out, there's one more that may seem arbitrary to most but has been ingrained in his mind forever.

"Noah forgot his (locker) combination most days, so I had to remind him," Worthington said, laughing. "I was No. 9 and he was No. 10, so we were always right next to each other. He was my locker neighbor. We even got our (state) medals together because he was right behind me.

"I loved seeing him every day."