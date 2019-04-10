When Valparaiso senior Emily Glover takes the ball in the circle or steps up to the plate, she knows she can deliver for her team. She’s got their back, and has the mental focus to get it done.
“The support of my team helps a lot,” said Glover after Saturday’s doubleheader split at Highland.
Glover did her part in the second game from the circle, as the Vikings rallied for a 6-3 win. She went the distance, shutting the Trojans down over the final three innings.
"We’re always confident with Emily in the circle,” said fellow senior Peyton Zahm. “We just try to have her back.”
That’s how Glover has been able to get it done as a four-year varsity player for the Vikings.
“She’s a lead-by-example kid. She can go just out there and do her job,” said coach Tracey Corneil, who added Glover never gets rattled. “I’ve seen where she doesn’t shut down mentally. She finds a way to work through it. That’s just how she is.”
Glover went the distance in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Chesterton.
Corneil said Glover has done a bulk of the pitching for Vikings the past three seasons and that she’s been a positive influence on the younger pitchers.
“She knows what to do when we have to give her the ball,” Corneil said. “She takes it.”
After the doubleheader split, Glover was hitting .474 on the young season after going 4-for-6 at the plate, including a home run and collecting eight RBIs on the day.
“I figured (the pitcher) was going outside, so I was just prepared to hit anything on the outside, but it came inside and I was ready for it as well,” explained Glover on her three-run home run in the first game. “I got a good swing on it.”
She improved her pitching mark to 2-1 with the game 2 win. Glover credits her coaches for her success as a pitcher but also said the camaraderie of her teammates is crucial.
“If they’re there for you, then you know you can do it as well,” she said.
One of the team’s goal is to win the sectional.
“Our goal is to be cohesive,” Glover said. “If we’re cohesive, we know we can win that sectional championship.”
High school is where Glover’s career will end. She’s got a 4.0 grade-point average and plans on studying engineering at Purdue University. She said she’ll likely play intramural softball.
“She’s something else,” Corneil said. “She’s nice to have. I had her in my advanced math class last year, and I’ve seen it up close and personal. She’s going to do great things at Purdue.
“She’s very, very intelligent. She’s something special. I can’t say enough about the kid. I’ll miss her.”