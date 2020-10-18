Hayden Vinyard expects a good 2020 vintage in Valparaiso

Vinyard plays both ways, one of only two players who do that for the Vikings. Before this season, he was only a running back.

“I still think of myself as an offensive player. I thought I was only going to play offense this year, again,” he said. “They needed a little help (on defense).”

He relishes the chance to play on such a stout defense. Valparaiso is allowing under 14 points per game.

“It’s crazy how much knowledge and experience (the defensive coaches) all have,” Vinyard said. “They’re passing it down to us and it’s just a really good experience.”

Indiana commit Cooper Jones is the only other Vikings player who plays on both sides of the ball.

“Very few kids come through our program who can actually start both ways,” Marshall said.

Times No. 2 Valparaiso’s win Friday was the 21st consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference win for the Vikings. The team hasn’t lost to a conference foe since 2017.

Coach Bill Marshall said that streak is a measure of improvement for a program that didn’t win a postseason game between 2012 and 2018.