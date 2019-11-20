Danny Jeftich’s Hall of Fame coaching career at Valparaiso, which spanned three decades and featured a state championship, came to an end via text message last Thursday.
Jeftich was called into the office of Valparaiso director of athletics Stacy Adams last Thursday and was asked to resign, Jeftich said. When Jeftich refused, he was told that he would be terminated, according to Jeftich. Jeftich left the office and later received a text from Adams asking if the longtime coach would resign, he said. Not wanting to have a termination on his record, Jeftich said he ultimately stepped down, but did so under duress.
Jeftich’s four assistant coaches, including his son Jovan, were also asked to resign.
“They didn’t give any reason specifically,” Jeftich said on why he was asked to resign. “I resigned under duress. I don’t want anything negative on my record. On Monday, I met with (Valparaiso) superintendent Dr. Julie Lauck and I asked to remove my resignation. She called me back and said that the resignation had already been sent to (human resources) and that there was nothing they could do.”
Adams declined comment in a text message to The Times and Lauck didn't return a message left with her office on Wednesday afternoon.
Jeftich, who was inducted into the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013, took over the Vikings in 1992 and led the program to 10 sectional titles, five regional championships, three semistate titles and the 2004 state championship. Jeftich also coached at Munster from 1981-83 and Valparaiso University from 1983-90.
That he was even asked to resign has left Jeftich feeling a myriad of emotions.
“I was angry, I was disappointed, I was hurt,” Jeftich said. “I’ve already had a heart surgery and now my heart is hurt again. It’s been a pain and anguish on the entire family. We were all blindsided. I don’t want to point fingers, but (Adams) didn’t even know that I was a Hall of Fame coach. He didn’t know that I have over 500 victories. You don’t handle people like this.”
Jeftich said he had a sense parents in the program were frustrated, in part because of the development of a second junior varsity team. Once the rosters were set in the fall, “some parents were unhappy about where their sons ended up.”
“After our last game against Merrillville, the parents went in (to Adams) and made the case without any specifics," Jeftich said. "I was texted on Wednesday to come in the next day and was asked to resign. It doesn’t give me the opportunity, or my staff the opportunity, to say anything.”
Jeftich said on Thursday that he had been planning to coach at Valparaiso for several more years before retiring.
“I want to end on a good note,” Jeftich said. “This was not done with professionalism, honor or dignity. I hope no other VHS coach will be treated like we were. There was no support and no respect from my immediate administrator. I have no hidden agendas. I had no opportunity to say goodbye to my team. I’m not part of the program anymore.”