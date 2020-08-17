You are the owner of this article.
Kennedy Wagner ready to take the next step for Valparaiso
Girls volleyball | Preview

Kennedy Wagner ready to take the next step for Valparaiso

Valparaiso sophomore Kennedy Wagner

Valparaiso sophomore Kennedy Wagner was ranked No. 15 in the Class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball.com earlier this month.

 Paul Oren, The Times

VALPARAISO — Kennedy Wagner burst on the scene as one of the best volleyball players in the area last year.

While the Valparaiso outside hitter tended to let her game do her talking for her as a freshman, she’s now set on using her voice as a sophomore.

The change has been evident immediately after Valparaiso began preseason workouts this summer. Where Wagner would stay quiet as a newcomer last year, she has started encouraging her teammates as a sophomore. It’s all part of her plan to emerge as a more well-rounded player before the colleges come calling next summer.

“I’ve really worked on talking a lot,” Wagner said. “I know that I need to be more vocal. I want to be more vocal, to let my teammates know that I’m here for them. Becoming a leader on and off the court is something that is really important to me.”

Wagner, the younger sister of former Andrean and Valparaiso star Serena Wagner, made an immediate impact on the court for the Vikings last year. As a freshman, Wagner led the team with 350 kills and 35 aces while adding 22 solo blocks and 239 digs. Her first year at the high school level, combined with club volleyball, helped launch her onto the national scene. She was ranked No. 15 in her class by PrepVolleyball.com earlier this month.

“It was pretty exciting to see that,” Wagner said. “It takes a lot of work to get on that list and now I know I need to continue putting in the work to keep my spot.”

Valparaiso's Katie Lenard has coached a lot of talented players in her program that have gone on to play at the next level, and she expects Wagner to do the same when college coaches can begin reaching next June. As for now, Lenard is impressed at the work ethic that Wagner has put forth during summer workouts, even when it looked like volleyball might be on hold.

“Kennedy is someone that is willing to put in the work,” Lenard said. “I knew about her before she got here last year, but you don’t really know the person until you see them every day. She worked hard as a freshman and she’s gotten even better this year. You see her taking the next step and becoming more of that leader.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wagner used volleyball as an escape. She worked with her club team (Lions Juniors) throughout the summer and would find ways to get into a gym at least three days a week. Although she knows this season could vanish in a heartbeat, Wagner is concentrating on enjoying the time she has on the court with her teammates instead of looking to what might happen down the road.

“Everyone is safe around here,” Wagner said. “We love being out on the court with each other and we’re excited to be back.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

