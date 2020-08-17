Kennedy Wagner ready to take the next step for Valparaiso

Valparaiso's Katie Lenard has coached a lot of talented players in her program that have gone on to play at the next level, and she expects Wagner to do the same when college coaches can begin reaching next June. As for now, Lenard is impressed at the work ethic that Wagner has put forth during summer workouts, even when it looked like volleyball might be on hold.

“Kennedy is someone that is willing to put in the work,” Lenard said. “I knew about her before she got here last year, but you don’t really know the person until you see them every day. She worked hard as a freshman and she’s gotten even better this year. You see her taking the next step and becoming more of that leader.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wagner used volleyball as an escape. She worked with her club team (Lions Juniors) throughout the summer and would find ways to get into a gym at least three days a week. Although she knows this season could vanish in a heartbeat, Wagner is concentrating on enjoying the time she has on the court with her teammates instead of looking to what might happen down the road.

“Everyone is safe around here,” Wagner said. “We love being out on the court with each other and we’re excited to be back.”

