SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso High hires Enghofer as boys soccer coach from Crusaders' cut program
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso High hires Enghofer as boys soccer coach from Crusaders' cut program

BOYS SOCCER

Vikings hire Enghofer to coach from cut VU program: Valparaiso announced Mike Enghofer as its next boys soccer coach on Thursday. Enghofer spent one season with the Crusaders and trained the goalkeepers. He was the top assistant at Indiana Northwest in the Spring of 2019. The Crusaders dropped their program, announce Nov. 20 — within one week's span Danny Jeftich, the Vikings longtime soccer coach, had his Hall of Fame career end.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo can't climb out of first-half hole at Missouri State: Valparaiso shot 18.8% in the first half and managed to trim a 20-point halftime deficit to single digits in a 67-60 loss at Missouri State. Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 21.4 points per game entering the contest, 14th best in the country, but only scored 1 points. Ryan Fazekas returned from injury and scored six points in 21 minutes.

MEN'S GOLF

Woods opens with 69 at Torrey North to open new year: Tiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn't enough to be among the leaders Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it was fine with him. Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA Tour start three months ago in Japan, Woods handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and limited mistakes for a 3-under 69. Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley had the low scores of the opening round, which was not the same as sharing the lead. Cappelen had eight birdies for a 66 on the South Course, which played about three shots tougher than the North, where Bradley shot his 66. Rory McIlroy, who played in the group in front of Woods, was among those at 67. Jon Rahm, playing alongside Woods, was in the large group at 68. Woods hasn't broken 70 in his first round of the year since a 69 on the North at Torrey in 2011. His health, his game and even his momentum are in much better shape now. His game wasn't all that far off.

NCAA SPORTS

NCAA to allow potential Olympians more benefits: The NCAA will now permit elite athletes to be paid for training expenses by the U.S. Olympic Committee and other national governing bodies. The Division I Council adopted the legislation Wednesday at the NCAA convention and it is effective immediately. Previously, college athletes could compromise their eligibility to compete for their schools by accepting some benefits that are provided to potential Olympians. Under the new legislation, athletes designated elite by the USOC or other organizations such as USA Swimming or USA Track and Field can have travel expenses paid for parents, coaches or trainers. The new rules also will allow potential Olympians to spend more time working with their college coaches without breaking NCAA rules regarding practice limits.

AROUND THE HORN

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday. Haniger suffered the injury during one of his offseason workouts earlier this week. Dipoto said the latest setback is tied to Haniger's injury issues from last season. Haniger missed the final 3 1/2 months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back issues during his recovery. Haniger was limited to 63 games and batted .220 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs. A year earlier, Haniger was an All-Star after hitting .285 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs and an OPS of .859.

