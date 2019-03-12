Women's basketball
Hamlet recognized as scholar-athlete: Valparaiso University women’s basketball senior Meredith Hamlet was named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention for the second consecutive season, the league announced Tuesday.
Hamlet is averaging 12.7 points per game this year and ranks fifth in program history in career scoring. She also has a 3.55 grade-point average in public relations.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve, have played at least 75 percent of a team’s games and carry at least a 3.20 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Boys soccer
Valparaiso wins academic award: The Valparaiso Vikings boys soccer team received a Team Academic Award for the 2017-18 season from the United Soccer Coaches national organization.
To be eligible for the award, a team must have a composite team grade-point average of at least a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and the coach must be a current United Soccer Coaches member.
Boys basketball
PCC announces all-conference players: The Porter County Conference released its boys basketball all-conference team Tuesday. The team included: 1. Trevor Braden, Morgan Twp.; 2. Colin Burton, Washington Twp.; 3. Brent Wireman, Kouts; 4. Jake Friel, Hebron; 5. Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.; 6. Cale Wireman, Kouts; 7. Josh DeChantal, Westville; 8. Cole Wireman, Kouts; 9. Cody Maxwell, Morgan Twp.; 10. Jared Armstrong, Washington Twp. and Kaleb Frazier, LaCrosse; 12. Zach Brys, Washington Twp. and Hayden McDougal, LaCrosse.
Pro football
AP Sources: Browns to acquire star receiver Beckham from NY: Odell Beckham Jr. is about to run a deep route out of New Jersey and straight to Cleveland.
The superstar wide receiver is bound for the Browns to be a target for quarterback Baker Mayfield as the center piece of a blockbuster trade, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The Browns are sending a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL's top players, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing trades until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The deal is conditional on both players passing physicals.
With the Browns, Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, a close friend and teammate at LSU. He'll also give Mayfield an elite weapon, and his arrival could vault the Browns, who went 7-8-1 last season after not winning a game in 2017, into legitimate championship contenders.