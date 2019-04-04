Terry Busse is a smart kid. He's got the grades to prove it.
He insists that doesn’t necessarily help him call a baseball game as Valparaiso’s catcher.
“It’s just instincts back there. There’s baseball and there’s school,” Busse said. “It’s totally different.”
The Vikings’ backstop and relief pitcher has the highest grade-point-average (4.6) in the junior class, which he maintains in addition to his varsity and club baseball schedule with the Morris Chiefs.
“It’s a lot of hard work. I’m up late at night a lot,” he said. “I’ve just got to be focused and manage my time wisely.”
Busse opened the season with two triples and two walks in a 17-0 win over Hebron on Monday. He caught all five innings. It was his first game as a starter on the varsity roster.
He batted in the cleanup slot.
“He brings the same approach to his schoolwork as he does to baseball,” Vikings coach Todd Evans said. “He’s the first one in, asking to get extra swings, extra time. He’s the last one leaving, spending extra time in the weight room. As a sophomore last year, he got some varsity time because of that.”
Evans said Busse understands the game well enough that coaches allow him to call the game with few, strategic exceptions.
“He’s the guy behind the dish,” Evans said. “He’s running the show.”
Busse, who Evans said has a fastball touching 90 miles per hour, will take off the shin guards and step on the mound in closing situations this season. He said he doesn’t feel any more or less comfortable on the rubber as he does behind the plate.
“It’ll be an interesting situation going from behind the dish to on the mound in the late innings,” Evans said. “Conference games, big games, he’ll find his way out onto the mound.”
When Busse’s asked if he’d rather be seen as a pitcher or catcher, he says he’s just like to be “a baseball player.”
“Whatever the team needs to win,” Busse said. “I don’t care as long as I’m playing.”