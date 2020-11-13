Tommy Burbee shines in return as Valparaiso wins third straight regional title

VALPARAISO — Tommy Burbee didn’t take long to make up for lost time as the Valparaiso senior returned to action in a big way on Friday night.
Burbee ripped off an 88-yard kickoff return and added two more rushing touchdowns as he went over 1,000 yards on the year in helping to lead Valparaiso to its third straight regional title with a 35-14 win over Mishawaka.
Burbee missed last week’s sectional title win over LaPorte with an injury as backup Hayden Vinyard set a school record with 336 rushing yards. Burbee ran for 205 yards on Friday night and now has 1,072 rushing yards in seven games.
“A lot of motivation came from missing last game,” Burbee said. “Seeing how it feels to not be out there during my senior year. I’m just glad that we had Hayden.”
Vinyard took a backseat to Burbee for much of the night on Friday until Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall went deep into his playbook for a surprise look. Vinyard ran for the ball for the first time on the final play of the third quarter and then Marshall had both running backs on the field simultaneously for the entire fourth quarter. The new wrinkle resulted in numerous long runs for Burbee and a pair of touchdowns for Vinyard.
“We haven’t run (that look) all year long,” Marshall said. “When teams see us, they have to take away something. Either isolate on what our tight end does or focus on Tommy. So let’s put (tight ends) Cooper Jones or Dylan Dingman out there and then both Tommy and Hayden. It’s really pick your poison at that point.
“We repped it for the majority of the season and we’ve been holding it and saving it for when we needed it."
The game got off to a plodding start as the Cavemen (7-4) pounded the ball on the ground. After the two teams traded fruitless opening drives, Mishawaka embarked on a 21-play, 96-yard drive that chewed up more than 11 minutes of action and resulted in a Justin Fisher 2-yard touchdown run. Mishawaka's lead was short lived as Burbee returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
“It was wide open,” Burbee said. “Colin Kwiatkowski and Blake Worthington sealed that little gap and all I need is a little gap to get through. I blurred that play out. When you get moving you kind of forget it all. Look at the end zone and you’ve got to get there.”
Mishawaka gambled to open the second half by attempting an onside kick that the Vikings recovered at midfield. Burbee scored two plays later and the Vikings looked to have all the momentum until the Cavemen returned the special teams favor with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Once Valparaiso’s defense finally returned to the field, the unit looked nothing like the group that was routinely gashed in the first half. Defensive coordinator Sam Bernardi dialed up a number of adjustments at the half and the Vikings controlled that side of the ball for the rest of the game. Their defensive approach was typified midway through the fourth quarter when Dingman blasted through the line, forcing a fumble and scooping up the ball in the process. The Vikings added an insurance touchdown two plays later.
“We knew it would be a dog fight,” Dingman said. “Coach (Bernardi) kept preparing us for a boxing match. We figured out how to stop them and it just went from there.”
