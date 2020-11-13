Tommy Burbee shines in return as Valparaiso wins third straight regional title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We repped it for the majority of the season and we’ve been holding it and saving it for when we needed it."

The game got off to a plodding start as the Cavemen (7-4) pounded the ball on the ground. After the two teams traded fruitless opening drives, Mishawaka embarked on a 21-play, 96-yard drive that chewed up more than 11 minutes of action and resulted in a Justin Fisher 2-yard touchdown run. Mishawaka's lead was short lived as Burbee returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.

“It was wide open,” Burbee said. “Colin Kwiatkowski and Blake Worthington sealed that little gap and all I need is a little gap to get through. I blurred that play out. When you get moving you kind of forget it all. Look at the end zone and you’ve got to get there.”

Mishawaka gambled to open the second half by attempting an onside kick that the Vikings recovered at midfield. Burbee scored two plays later and the Vikings looked to have all the momentum until the Cavemen returned the special teams favor with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.