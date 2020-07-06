Valparaiso back on football field for first time since state title loss, COVID

VALPARAISO — Dylan Dingman couldn’t shake the butterflies in his stomach while Cooper Jones thought it was Christmas morning.
Tommy Burbee was nervous as he approached the field, while John Hofer just wanted to make up for lost time.
Valparaiso’s captains echoed the thoughts and feelings of many of their teammates on Monday evening as the Vikings gathered as a group for the first time as a group since COVID-19 derailed the athletic calendar in March.
“I was waiting all day to get out here,” Jones said. “We’ve been apart from each other for so long. Life was getting kind of boring to be honest. We were all ready to get out here and bring that energy.”
The Vikings were eager to return to practice with the open wound of losing 27-20 to New Palestine in the Class 5A state title game still fresh in their mind. Before the players could get on the field, they needed to pass through a COVID checkpoint that was approved by the school board.
Each player had to check in with a coach at tables that were spread 6 feet apart. The players were asked a series of eight questions that have been determined by the National Federation of State High School Associations. The questions ranged from personal health to whether the player has been in contact with anyone who has been sick. If a player answered yes to any of the questions, that player would be sent home for the day.
“We’ve been clear with the players from the start that if you’re feeling sick, don’t come to practice,” Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall said. “This is July. Nobody is winning a football game in July. That will come in August. Right now, we’re about the health and the safety of our kids.”
Marshall was thrilled to even get to Monday. The third-year head coach could barely sleep on Sunday night as he played out every scenario in his head about what a return to practice might look like. Valparaiso has been gathering on Zoom video meetings for nearly four months.
“I didn’t know if today was ever going to come,” Marshall said. “I just kept wondering if something would happen that would shut everything down.”
Getting through the first day of workouts was an initial step for the Vikings, but the threat of a COVID outbreak will remain in the back of their minds as summer turns to fall.
“Things were a little different,” Dingman said. “We’re used to being in a big huddle or slapping guys on the back when they make a play. Now we’re a bit more distant from each other.”
“We just need to be smart about everything we do,” Jones added.
Marshall touched on his expectations for the program in an address he made to the team at the end of the first workout. He implored the team to be smart about their social interactions away from the football team as the program begins the long process of working to get back to Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We’re not asking you not to be human; we’re not asking you not to be social,” Marshall said to the team. “We are asking you to be smart. What do you want your season to look like? Me? I’m going home and I’m going to bed. Then I’m coming back here tomorrow. Make wise choices.”
Gallery: Class 5A football final
