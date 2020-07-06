Valparaiso back on football field for first time since state title loss, COVID

“We’ve been clear with the players from the start that if you’re feeling sick, don’t come to practice,” Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall said. “This is July. Nobody is winning a football game in July. That will come in August. Right now, we’re about the health and the safety of our kids.”

Marshall was thrilled to even get to Monday. The third-year head coach could barely sleep on Sunday night as he played out every scenario in his head about what a return to practice might look like. Valparaiso has been gathering on Zoom video meetings for nearly four months.

“I didn’t know if today was ever going to come,” Marshall said. “I just kept wondering if something would happen that would shut everything down.”

Getting through the first day of workouts was an initial step for the Vikings, but the threat of a COVID outbreak will remain in the back of their minds as summer turns to fall.

“Things were a little different,” Dingman said. “We’re used to being in a big huddle or slapping guys on the back when they make a play. Now we’re a bit more distant from each other.”

“We just need to be smart about everything we do,” Jones added.