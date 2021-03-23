Valparaiso freshman set to make awaited debut

Longtime Valparaiso coach Wayne Lichtenberger has seen his fair share of golf prodigies come through his program over the years and he’s eager to begin working with Gutierrez. The pair have known each other for years and Lichtenberger even taught Gutierrez in sixth grade.

“Some guys take a little longer to get used to the high school format and some guys fall right in and go,” Lichtenberger said. “Aidan is a guy that I don’t have any worries about. I think he’ll just fall right in. The big thing as a coach is, you don’t screw them up. He’s had lessons from pros all over the place. I’ll talk to him, find out what he’s working on and help him watch over that development.”

Gutierrez has worked with numerous high-level coaches, including Kevin Weeks, Chris Wellsand and Bruce Rearick. Rearick was personally selected by Arnold Palmer to be the club pro at Palmer’s home course at LaTrobe Country Club in Pennsylvania.

While Gutierrez has had no shortage of coaching influences, he had to begin coaching himself when the COVID-19 outbreak hit last year. There were still plenty of tournaments to be played, but Gutierrez found himself with a lot more down time during periods of isolation and he put that time to good use.