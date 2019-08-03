When CJ Opperman's last-gasp pass hit the ground and Carmel left Valparaiso victorious in last year's Class 6A semistate, the returning Vikings didn't spend much time savoring their postseason run.
At the time, defensive lineman Cooper Jones said the 14-10 loss would drive him to carry his team to state in the future. All-purpose threat Antonio Osorio says he was already discussing the 2019 season with teammates as soon as last season ended.
Valparaiso has since moved down to Class 5A. But with the loss of numerous key seniors, the team hasn't relaxed.
“We've been harping on it: five points. Five points separated us from a trip down to Indianapolis to take on Warren (Central),” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “A lot of teams have a hard time replicating the success they had because of complacency.”
The Vikings lost starting linebackers Max and Tyler Bukur, starting safety Reece Crossin and starting defensive lineman Troy Barton — four of their top five tacklers. Yet, Valparaiso returns two of the Region's top juniors in Jones and fellow end Dylan Dingman, plus linebackers Noah Beller and Peyton Krutz.
Marshall said last year's seniors enthusiastically mentored younger players throughout the season, which has helped prepare new guys to step in.
Several newly graduated seniors stopped by Valparaiso's summer practices — when the Vikings' centers briefly struggled with snapping the ball early in the summer, former offensive linemen helped them with footwork issues that solved the problem.
Senior Jacob Hruska is one defensive player who will step into a bigger role due to Valparaiso's losses. Hruska played a significant role last year as an interior defensive lineman, and Marshall said he has been “dominant” this offseason.
“He is that big, imposing 275-pound, 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3 defensive tackle,” Marshall said. “Did he get after the quarterback nearly as much? No, but he's a big reason why teams couldn't really rush for what they were, because he clogged the middle for us last year.”
Hruska said he thinks the defense can be as good as last year's, in part due to Jones and Dingman. Jones racked up 10.5 tackles for loss last year, including seven sacks, while Dingman led the team with 10 sacks.
Much of Valparaiso's defensive youth will be in the secondary. While Hruska said the young defensive backs look good so far, the defensive line must help them out by disrupting quick-strike plays.
“I have to make sure to keep my gaps contained in the middle and to clog it up so no one can get through the middle,” Hruska said. “Let's say Cooper or Dingman — either of them — can get through or cause some sort of pile-up in the middle and cause problems for the QB or running back. It lightens the load for our (defensive) backs, so they can see what's coming and get a little more time to read and react.”
Offensively, Valparaiso lost over 2,400 yards rushing between running back Jackson Kurth and all-purpose threat Jesse Harper. Marshall said junior Tommy Burbee is the team's top tailback right now, while the senior Osorio is in line to inherit Harper's role.
Senior quarterback CJ Opperman faced competition from junior Colin Kwiatkowski to win the starting job and ultimately retained his spot. Marshall said Opperman has put in major work outside of practices and even took a football up to Canada on a family vacation last week to continue throwing.
Kwiatkowski could still see the field as part of Wildcat packages and could even play defense. Opperman didn't have any serious challengers last offseason, and Marshall feels competition plus system experience will make him a more consistent quarterback in 2019.
“We put him to the test,” Marshall said. “It was his first year in a full, complete system, and we did a complete system overhaul from what our offense used to look like. So that combined with the fact that he now had a competitor has really made him flourish.”
With Penn coming to town August 23, Valparaiso will face one of its toughest opponents of the season right away. The Vikings roughed up the Kingsmen 21-0 in Mishawaka to win last year's sectional title largely thanks to intense pressure on Penn quarterback Ron Powlus III. They'll have a chance to prove they still have the winning formula.
For Osorio, the game represents an opportunity to make good on the team's entire offseason approach.
“Me and 'Coop', we actually have conversations about this: Every minute, every second, on and off the field, we're ready. We're hungry,” Osorio said. “We want to let everybody know that we're coming.”