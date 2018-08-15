VALPARAISO — The questions members of the Valparaiso football team have heard over the last year have been many.
At gas stations, restaurants, school and even on neighborhood walks.
The questions all had one similar theme, "What the heck happened?"
"It's been crazy," Valpo senior Reece Crossin said.
"Kind of unbelievable," Vikings senior Tyler Bukur added.
The chaos didn't start until the end of last season, where Valpo won the Duneland Athletic Conference championship. But before it played Penn in the Class 6A sectional opener, head coach Dave Coyle stepped away from the team and resigned. Assistant Bill Marshall coached the sectional game.
Penn won 13-0 at Vikings Field in a game that Valparaiso had several chances to win.
In the offseason, Marshall finished second to Steven Mueller in the head coaching derby. But when Mueller resigned three weeks later under more quiet controversy, Marshall was given the coaching job again.
The Vikings had four head coaches in five months.
The scenario seemed like a script for a bad high school football movie.
"It was a year of adversity," Marshall said. "Amidst everything that was going on through all of it, I tried to keep the focus on the kids."
When Mueller was hired ahead of him, a Region school offered Marshall a head coaching job. Marshall declined to name the school.
He just had no desire to leave Valpo. At all.
"When (Mueller) got the job, I called him and congratulated him," Marshall said. "I told him if he wanted me to I'd stay and coach with him. And when he left and they came back to me, I didn't think about it longer than a second.
"I wanted to be here and lead these kids."
The varsity went 8-2 last season. The junior varsity was undefeated. The freshmen were 7-2.
"We have a lot of talent here," Marshall said. "It's the job of our coaching staff to bring some stability here. We are here for the kids. It's time to get back to normal and play some football."
Valpo opens the season at Penn on Friday night.
Marshall is in his 13th season with the Vikings.
"It was tough at first, nobody knew what was going on," Crossin said of last year's mess. "Someone was coaching one day. Someone else the next. But Marshall was there in the end and we are all very happy about that.
"Marshall is younger. He brings a different energy. We are all rallying around him and we can't wait for the season to get started."
The entire coaching stayed on with Marshall and Sam Bernardi was named assistant head coach along with remaining as the team's defensive coordinator. Last year,Valpo allowed 9.2 points a game and only allowed 165 yards a game.
"Our whole focus has been all on the kids through all of this," Bernardi said. "Kudos to them for facing this adversity and meeting it in the best way possible. This is a new team. The 2018 team.
"Our seniors have done an excellent job leading the younger kids. We all know last year ended way to early."
Crossin said a couple years ago he was talking about making it to state. And some of the seniors almost laughed at him for having such a big dream. He said it angered him.
"I believe we can get to state this year," Crossin said. "We all do. We have a lot coming back and some talented young guys. That is my goal. That is our goal.
"We are very motivated because we did not like how last year ended."
Bukur concurs.
"We haven't won a sectional in seven or eight years," said Bukur,
Valpo hasn't won a sectional game in six years and haven't won the sectional trophy since 2010.
"We have to put last year behind us," Bukur added. "This is our senior year and this is the year we can make it happen and coach Marshall will lead us there."