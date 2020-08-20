 Skip to main content
Valparaiso's season opener against Penn pushed to Saturday
PREP FOOTBALL

Valparaiso’s season opener against Penn pushed to Saturday

  Updated
Bill Marshall, Valparaiso

Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall works with the varsity and junior varsity team on the first day of practice. Friday's game against Penn has been postponed to Saturday.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Valparaiso’s opening football game against Penn has been pushed back until Saturday morning.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, will now kickoff at 11:30 a.m. at Penn’s TCU/Freed Field. Penn previously canceled its football practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Valparaiso’s superintendent office sent out an email Thursday afternoon confirming that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the school.

Messages left with both Penn and Valparaiso’s athletic offices were not returned as of Thursday evening.

This marks the second of three straight weeks that Valparaiso has had to rearrange its schedule. The Vikings were originally slated to scrimmage Hobart last week before it was postponed. The school later added a scrimmage against Andrean. The Vikings currently have an open date for next Friday after Griffith canceled its first two games of the season.

Valparaiso, which reached the 2019 Class 5A state title game, has beaten Penn in each of the last three seasons. The Vikings knocked off the Kingsmen 34-14 in the 2019 season opener and beat Penn 21-0 in the 2018 sectional title game. Penn won last season’s opener 21-3 and ended Valparaiso’s 2017 season with a 13-0 win in the sectional opener. Valparaiso began the 2017 season with a 12-7 at home against the Kingsmen.

In guidelines released by Penn, the school requires masks for everyone attending Saturday’s game and spectators are asked to self-monitor their health prior to attending the game.

In addition to the varsity game being pushed back until Saturday, the junior varsity game has been postponed and the freshman game will take place at 9:30 on Saturday morning at Schmucker Middle School.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

