Valparaiso’s season opener against Penn pushed to Saturday

Valparaiso’s opening football game against Penn has been pushed back until Saturday morning.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, will now kickoff at 11:30 a.m. at Penn’s TCU/Freed Field. Penn previously canceled its football practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Valparaiso’s superintendent office sent out an email Thursday afternoon confirming that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the school.

Messages left with both Penn and Valparaiso’s athletic offices were not returned as of Thursday evening.