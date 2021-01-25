Valparaiso's Gabi Grisafi motivated to place at state

Cook said she’s not surprised with what Grisafi has accomplished this season. She scored a 38.05 in the all-around at both the Viking Invite and in a dual win over LaPorte. Grisafi has helped the Vikings to a 3-0 record heading into Tuesday’s match at Lake Central.

“Gabi is pretty consistent,” Cook said. “She’s a strong gymnast, doesn’t have a weak event, and she’s added some skills to her routines and she’s continuing to be very consistent for us like she was last year.”

Grisafi is strong in every event, but the beam might be her best routine. She scored a 9.75 at the Viking Invite.

“We put her up as our leadoff person on beam last year, and that’s just because of the consistency that she had and the ability to hit,” Cook said. “She won our most consistent award because of that.”

Grisafi said she really enjoys the beam, the most difficult event, and that it’s her favorite along with vault.

“Since we practice so much, I try to make sure everything is very consistent in practice so then it will be in meets,” she said.

Cook said Grisafi is the Vikings’ anchor, and she has added some difficulty to her routines.