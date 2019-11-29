Valparaiso players and coaches huddle up one last time as the final seconds tick down in the fourth quarter Friday during the 5A state final against New Palestine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Valparaiso lost 27-20.
Valparaiso's CJ Opperman, left, and Antonio Osorio react following the Vikings' 27-20 loss to New Palestine Friday in the 5A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Valparaiso's Tommy Burbee, center, pushes forward for a gain Friday during the 5A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Valparaiso's defense stops New Palestine's Maxen Hook, center left, on a gain Friday during the 5A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Valparaiso's Ben Scott, right, shares a hug with teammate Peyton Krutz Friday following the Vikings' 27-20 loss to New Palestine in the 5A state final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Valparaiso's Hayden Vinyard, left, is stopped by New Palestine's Brody Luker on a gain Friday during the 5A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — Charlie Spegal only needed one play.
Valparaiso held the Dragons’ star running, who is the IHSAA’s all-time leading rusher, to 10 carries for 39 yards in the first half of Friday’s Class 5A state championship. But early in the third quarter, Spegal broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run. The senior gashed the Vikings up the middle and then sprinted down the visiting sideline for his 55th touchdown of the year.
His 175th career touchdown helped New Palestine regain the lead in a back-and-forth contest, and the Dragons were able to hold on for their second straight state title. The 27-20 victory also marked the program’s second consecutive perfect season, while denying Valparaiso its first state crown since 1975.
Regardless of the loss, Vikings coach Bill Marshall had nothing but praise for his players and what they did for the program.
“This is absolutely a stepping stone,” Vikings coach Bill Marshall said in a postgame interview with IHSAA television. “The seniors three years ago started this process. Last year we came up a game short of making it down here, and this year we came up a game short of coming home with a blue ribbon.”
Spegal finished the game with 23 carries for 160 yards and one touchdowns and ended his career with a staggering 10,867 rushing yards. But the standout senior wasn’t nearly as productive as he had been in weeks past. The Vikings held him under 200 rushing yards for the first time since Week 7.
Marshall commended his team for its defensive effort, but acknowledged that turnovers in the second half proved to be the difference in the game. After Spegal’s score, Valparaiso trailed just 17-10 with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
But on the ensuing drive, junior running back Tommy Burbee lost a fumble, which eventually led to a 20-yard field goal by Dragons senior kicker Alex Kropp. A few minutes later, New Palestine scored again on a 34-yard pick-six from senior defensive back Ryker Large to give the defending Class 5A state champion a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Despite fumbling for the first time all year, Burbee still finished the game with 20 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. The junior bounced back from his third quarter turnover and scored on a one-yard run at the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter, and junior kicker Liam Shepherd converted a 38-yard field goal to bring the Vikings within one score with just over three minutes to play.
“I’m going to be honest, I had my head down after that fumble and I felt bad for the team and what I did,” Burbee said. “But all of my teammates and my family helped pick my head up, and they told me, ‘No matter what, I love you. Finish this, and do it for your seniors.”
After the game, Burbee went over to thank his family for their support, and his father, Tim Burbee, couldn’t be more proud. He played on the Vikings’ 1985 state-runner up football team and admitted that his son is a much better football player than he was.
Tim Burbee said he knew his son would make up for his lost fumble and his goal-line score in the fourth quarter proved that. The junior barely played on a varsity last year, but was an integral part of the program’s first state final appearance in 18 years.
“Now that he’s experienced the big dance, I can only look forward to what he does in the future,” Tim Burbee said. “Tommy is determined and the most determined kid I know. He gives it 100% every chance he has and he gives all of the credit to his team. Just being given the chance to be a part of a family like this is all he could have hoped for.”
In 2016, the Vikings finished 5-5 and lost 35-7 to Penn in its sectional opener. Three years later, Valparaiso fell one game short of its second undefeated season in school history. It was evident on all of the seniors’ faces that they wanted to finish off the program’s turnaround with a state trophy, and several of them fought back tears as they waited for their second place medals.
Peyton Krutz was one of those seniors and acknowledged that his emotions stemmed from sadness and joy. He was upset that the Vikings weren’t able to pull out a victory at Lucas Oil Stadium but over joyed that closed out his prep career on his own terms. In the second game of the season, Krutz dislocated his right ankle and didn’t even know if he’d play again this year.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Krutz said. “I can’t give enough credit to my parents, my teammates and my coaches, who really just rallied around me and gave me the strength to rehab as strong as possible so I could get out on the field.”
