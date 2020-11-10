Valpo's offensive line paving the path to success

Junior right tackle Michael Boone got a little bit of varsity experience last year, but the rest of the line was green. Junior Zach Barrasas took over at center to start the year and senior Blane Langley earned a starting guard position. Junior Troy Whitten cracked the starting lineup in the second game of the year and the quintet has been working as one unit ever since.

“We don’t get the recognition, but we’re always lifting each other up,” Boone said.

The front line has faced some adversity this season. Hofer missed the first game of the year due to COVID-19 contact tracing and there’s no question that offensive linemen have the most contact with the opposition with each play.

“We stay focused on the task at hand,” Langely said. “We all have a job to do. I don’t really worry about anything other than playing football out there.”

In a position that doesn’t come with the same statistical metrics like passing yards or rushing touchdowns, Valparaiso’s offensive linemen have their own way of determining if they’ve done their job.

"When our running backs go untouched,” Hofer said. “That’s how we know we’re doing good.”