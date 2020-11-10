 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo's offensive line paving the path to success
alert top story urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

Valpo's offensive line paving the path to success

{{featured_button_text}}
Valpo OL/TE

Valparaiso’s starting tight ends and offensive linemen from left, Dillon Rodriguez, John Hofer, Troy Whitten, Zach Barrasas, Blane Langley, Michael Boone, Cooper Jones have helped the Vikings averaged nearly 260 rushing yards per game this season.

 Paul Oren, The Times

VALPARAISO — As Hayden Vinyard was being interviewed on the field following his record-breaking rushing performance last Friday against LaPorte, a Valparaiso offensive lineman walked by and said “Tommy who?”

The reference was to Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso’s starting running back and former owner of the single-game rushing mark. Burbee, who missed the LaPorte game due to injury, set the school record by rushing for 305 yards against Chesterton earlier this year. Vinyard broke the mark four games later when he ran for 336 yards.

Both Valparaiso running backs have earned their fair share of notoriety for their accomplishments this season. If anyone were to ask “who,” the better question might be of the unheralded offensive line that has paved the way for Burbee and Vinyard’s record-breaking success.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Valparaiso offensive line coach Eric Kennedy said. “This is a group that never gets recognized. They show up to work every day. They do what they’re asked and as a coach, that is all you can ask for. It’s humbling to watch the success that they’ve had.”

Valparaiso knew that it would have some talent in the ground game this season. Burbee ran for 1,761 yards and 23 touchdowns last year and he was coming back for his senior season. The Vikings knew Burbee would be running behind Western Michigan commit John Hofer. The rest of the line was a question.

Junior right tackle Michael Boone got a little bit of varsity experience last year, but the rest of the line was green. Junior Zach Barrasas took over at center to start the year and senior Blane Langley earned a starting guard position. Junior Troy Whitten cracked the starting lineup in the second game of the year and the quintet has been working as one unit ever since.

“We don’t get the recognition, but we’re always lifting each other up,” Boone said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The front line has faced some adversity this season. Hofer missed the first game of the year due to COVID-19 contact tracing and there’s no question that offensive linemen have the most contact with the opposition with each play.

“We stay focused on the task at hand,” Langely said. “We all have a job to do. I don’t really worry about anything other than playing football out there.”

In a position that doesn’t come with the same statistical metrics like passing yards or rushing touchdowns, Valparaiso’s offensive linemen have their own way of determining if they’ve done their job.

"When our running backs go untouched,” Hofer said. “That’s how we know we’re doing good.”

The offensive linemen have adopted two more to their unit this season as Valparaiso starting tight ends Cooper Jones and Dillon Rodriguez are close confidants. Jones, who usually makes his living terrorizing opposing offensive linemen, has embraced the kinship of his teammates.

“I’ve got to give so much credit to these guys because I’ve never played offense before this year,” Jones said. “I came in blind and they really guided me. You ask how we know we’re doing our job, we communicate. We’ll let each other know if they make a good block or a nice kick out. We communicate constantly with one another.”

Catch up on all the sectional championship action here!

Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!

Calling all Region prep football fanatics! Catch up on all the need to know football Friday excitement, final scores and more here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brandon Newman talks about playing with IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts