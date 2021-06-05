Valpo's Rose Pastoret advances to state, again

GIRLS TENNIS
Valpo's Pastoret advances to state, again: Valparaiso's Rose Pastoret won both of her matches in straight sets Saturday to win the LaPorte Regional individual title. She defeated Fairfield's Addison Mast 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and Highland's Dana Savarino 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the championship. Pastoret will make her third strip to the state finals. As a Marquette freshman, she advanced to the semifinals. As a sophomore at Valpo, she lost in the quarterfinals. Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic. She plays Friday at Indianapolis North Central.
PREP BASEBALL
Washington Twp. wins regional: Washington Township pulled away Saturday night for a 10-1 win over Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the Class A South Bend Washington Regional championship. The Senators advanced to the finals with a 6-3 win over South Central. Steve Hernandez went the distance with eight strikeouts.
PRO BASKETBALL
Wheeler, Sparks sink Sky: Erica Wheeler scored a season-high 22 points while Amanda Zahui B added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sparks beat the Sky 68-63 on Saturday. The Sky (2-7) now have dropped seven straight games and were still missing star Candace Parker, who signed with Chicago in the offseason from Los Angeles. The Sparks showed a tribute video of their former star between the first and second quarter. Kahleah Copper, a Purdue Northwest assistant coach, scored 15 points for the Sky (2-7), Ruthy Hebard 14 and Diamond DeShields 10. Dana Evans (West Side) was 0-for-2 from the field.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig at Mid-Ohio: A.J. Allmendinger rallied from a penalty, benefitted from a late caution and used a sweeping three-wide pass for the lead to win the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Saturday's victory was Allmendinger's second of the season and came on what Kaulig Racing considers its home track. Team owner Matt Kaulig is from Akron, roughly 90 minutes away, and he jumped off the pit wall to hug Allmendinger after the win. Kaulig then sought out Justin Haley and kissed him on the cheek in appreciation of the 1-2 finish for the race team. “This is Matt Kaulig’s Super Bowl,” a breathless Allmendinger said. Kaulig was joined on the pit stand Saturday by Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Michael Shank, another Ohio native who has a long relationship with Allmendinger. Shank has used Allmendinger as his endurance driver in sports car racing for 15 years, and Allmendinger anchored Shank's breakthrough 24 Hours of Daytona victory in 2012. “We're at Matt Kaulig's home race, we've got three Ohio sponsors on the car, we got Mike Shank here — Indianapolis 500-winning team — and he came here to see me,” Allmendinger said. “It's just such a big deal. I always want to win, but here I put a lot more pressure on myself.”