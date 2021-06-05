Valpo's Rose Pastoret advances to state, again

AUTO RACING

Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig at Mid-Ohio: A.J. Allmendinger rallied from a penalty, benefitted from a late caution and used a sweeping three-wide pass for the lead to win the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Saturday's victory was Allmendinger's second of the season and came on what Kaulig Racing considers its home track. Team owner Matt Kaulig is from Akron, roughly 90 minutes away, and he jumped off the pit wall to hug Allmendinger after the win. Kaulig then sought out Justin Haley and kissed him on the cheek in appreciation of the 1-2 finish for the race team. “This is Matt Kaulig’s Super Bowl,” a breathless Allmendinger said. Kaulig was joined on the pit stand Saturday by Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Michael Shank, another Ohio native who has a long relationship with Allmendinger. Shank has used Allmendinger as his endurance driver in sports car racing for 15 years, and Allmendinger anchored Shank's breakthrough 24 Hours of Daytona victory in 2012. “We're at Matt Kaulig's home race, we've got three Ohio sponsors on the car, we got Mike Shank here — Indianapolis 500-winning team — and he came here to see me,” Allmendinger said. “It's just such a big deal. I always want to win, but here I put a lot more pressure on myself.”