WATCH NOW: Liam Shepherd lifts Valparaiso to improbable victory at Penn

MISHAWAKA – Liam Shepherd asked for a little divine intervention on Saturday afternoon and the Valparaiso kicker has no doubt his prayer was answered.
Shepherd pushed through a game-winning 37-yard field goal to lead Valparaiso to an improbable 17-16 comeback victory over Penn. As the sideline erupted, Shepherd ran toward the middle of the field with his arms in the air and his head looking toward the sky.
“When you practice on the sideline on the net, you’re just mentally focusing and planning that you make it,” Shepherd said. “I asked my grandpa (Jim) for help. He just recently passed and he obviously helped me today. I couldn't thank him enough.”
That Shepherd even had an opportunity to win the game was the stuff of Hollywood legend. The Vikings came into the game shorthanded as several key players, including Western Michigan commit John Hofer and starting offensive lineman Xander Green, were out due to COVID-19 precautions. Valparaiso then lost starting quarterback Maximus Grimes late in the second quarter, paving the way for backup quarterback Logan Lockhart to lead a two-score comeback in the fourth quarter.
“It was like a movie,” Shepherd said.
It started as a horror movie for Lockhart. The junior missed on his first four passes and Valparaiso had minus-3 yards of total offense in the third quarter. When Penn scored early in the fourth quarter to take a 16-7 lead, it looked like hope was lost for the Vikings.
“I just had to come out and make plays and get us back in the ball game,” Lockhart said. “I had to give us the best opportunity and I knew I needed to rely on the upperclassmen to help me do my job.”
Lockhart finally connected with junior Hayden Vinyard on a 27-yard completion early in the fourth quarter, and while the drive eventually fizzled out on a fourth down stop, it gave Lockhart a boost of confidence.
“Once that first one happened, the nerves kind of died down and I started picking it up,” Lockhart said. “I felt good the rest of the way.”
Lockhart helped orchestrate a 71-yard drive that ended with Colin Kwiatkowski diving in from the 1-yard line with just over two minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 16-14. Valparaiso’s defense, led by Indiana commit Cooper Jones, delivered a stop that got the Vikings the ball back at its own 18-yard line with 1:44 remaining.
Lockhart completed five passes to four different receivers on the game-winning drive, including a 24-yard hookup with Ricky Hall Jr. that helped push the Vikings across midfield. Lockhart picked up a key fourth-down conversion with a 5-yard run up the middle and after two quick completions to Tommy Burbee, Shepherd was in position to win the game with less than 10 seconds remaining.
“For Logan to step up like he did, for a young man like Liam Shepherd, with all the adversity he has faced,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said, “for this to happen to our team and our family, to lose our starting quarterback and to be without some key guys, it is the epitome of team to us.”
Lockhart finished the game 14 of 29 for 141 yards while the Vikings used a balanced ground attack to tally 175 rushing yards. Jones finished with two sacks while Dylan Dingman and Mason Jones also sacked the quarterback and helped hold Penn to 109 yards of total offense.
Valparaiso (1-0) now has three straight victories over Penn, dating back to a 21-0 sectional title victory in 2018. The Vikings have opened the season against the Kingsmen every year since 1997 and had never won back-to-back regular season games against Penn prior to Saturday's victory.
“Even if that kick didn’t go through, the big thing is I can still stand here and be proud of the effort that our young men put forth,” Marshall said. “With all the adversity, with some injuries and missing some guys from the roster currently, I wouldn’t have hung my head in any way shape or form.”
