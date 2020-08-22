WATCH NOW: Liam Shepherd lifts Valparaiso to improbable victory at Penn

Lockhart completed five passes to four different receivers on the game-winning drive, including a 24-yard hookup with Ricky Hall Jr. that helped push the Vikings across midfield. Lockhart picked up a key fourth-down conversion with a 5-yard run up the middle and after two quick completions to Tommy Burbee, Shepherd was in position to win the game with less than 10 seconds remaining.

“For Logan to step up like he did, for a young man like Liam Shepherd, with all the adversity he has faced,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said, “for this to happen to our team and our family, to lose our starting quarterback and to be without some key guys, it is the epitome of team to us.”

Lockhart finished the game 14 of 29 for 141 yards while the Vikings used a balanced ground attack to tally 175 rushing yards. Jones finished with two sacks while Dylan Dingman and Mason Jones also sacked the quarterback and helped hold Penn to 109 yards of total offense.

Valparaiso (1-0) now has three straight victories over Penn, dating back to a 21-0 sectional title victory in 2018. The Vikings have opened the season against the Kingsmen every year since 1997 and had never won back-to-back regular season games against Penn prior to Saturday's victory.