Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher wins 400 in first meet amid pandemic; eyes state titles in track, football

The last time Brett Otterbacher ran an official race, he finished third in the 400-meter dash at the 2019 state finals as a sophomore.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had been over a year since Valparaiso's standout sprinter last competed in his signature event. But when the opportunity came, Otterbacher proved that he hasn't lost a step.
In fact, he's actually gotten faster.
On Saturday, Otterbacher won the 400 at the CMB Outdoor Classic held at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. He set a personal record with a time of 47.48 seconds, edging out 2020 Osbourn Park (Virginia) graduate and Virginia Commonwealth commit Lewis Freeman by 0.26 seconds.
"There were four heats, and I was in the last heat so I truly didn't know that I had won all four heats when I crossed the finish line. I found out right afterwards because some guy told me my time," said Otterbacher, who will be a senior in the fall. " ... But if I'm being completely honest, the race almost felt slow. I didn't expect that to be my time, so I was pleasantly surprised."
Otterbacher learned about the meet through his trainer Brian Dzingai, who he has been working with since December. Dzingai, who holds the Zimbabwean record in the 200 (20.12 seconds), competed in the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. He finished fourth in the 200 in Beijing — narrowly missing out on an Olympic medal — and now resides in Chicago and is an assistant men's track coach at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Since the two connected, Dzingai said it's been a pleasure to share his knowledge with Otterbacher. Throughout their time together, Dzingai has helped Otterbacher improve on the more tedious aspects of running — such as bringing his right arm across his body when he's on a curve to gain momentum — and it's clearly paid off.
However, Dzingai refuses to take much credit.
The two of them haven't been able to train in person very often during the COVID-19 outbreak, yet Otterbacher has continued to complete every workout Dzingai has sent him on his own. Even when Otterbacher pulled his left hamstring in April and was sidelined until the end of May, once he was healthy again, he picked up right where he left off.
"I was extremely happy Saturday morning when I got a text from his mom. I was actually on a conference call and couldn't wait to get off that call so I could call him," Dzingai said. "He's barely touching the surface of what he can do. ... He's 6 foot 3, he's a good athlete (and) has good range. I think every school should be out there trying to offer him a full ride based on his potential."
Otterbacher has established himself as one of the premier sprinters in Indiana throughout his prep career. In addition to his third place finish in the 400 at the 2019 state meet, he placed fourth at state in that event as a freshman. Otterbacher, who also plays football, eyed his third consecutive trip to Bloomington this past spring, but the coronavirus pandemic limited the Vikings to two indoor meets before the IHSAA canceled spring sports on April 2.
If it's safe enough, Valparaiso assistant track coach Marcus Jones, who guides the program's sprinters, believes Otterbacher deserves one more shot at history in 2021.
"He's always doing whatever it takes to improve," Jones said. "So to see that he ran a time (Saturday) that's in line with basically a state championship is amazing. Hopefully he gets a chance next year to go out and do it at the state meet."
As his senior year creeps closer, Otterbacher would love to become the first Vikings state champion in the 400 (boys or girls) since Travis Sperry-Allison in 2016. But he isn't focused solely on his personal accolades.
Valparaiso narrowly lost the Class 5A state final to New Palestine at Lucas Oil Stadium last fall and finished fifth in the 1600 relay at the state meet in 2019. Even amid the the COVID-19 outbreak, Otterbacher wants to help his school clinch those state crowns, as well, as a star sprinter and wide receiver.
"It would mean so much to win two or three state titles in track and football," Otterbacher said. "That would just be huge."
Gallery: 5A football state final: Valparaiso vs. New Palestine
