Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher wins 400 in first meet amid pandemic; eyes state titles in track, football

Since the two connected, Dzingai said it's been a pleasure to share his knowledge with Otterbacher. Throughout their time together, Dzingai has helped Otterbacher improve on the more tedious aspects of running — such as bringing his right arm across his body when he's on a curve to gain momentum — and it's clearly paid off.

However, Dzingai refuses to take much credit.

The two of them haven't been able to train in person very often during the COVID-19 outbreak, yet Otterbacher has continued to complete every workout Dzingai has sent him on his own. Even when Otterbacher pulled his left hamstring in April and was sidelined until the end of May, once he was healthy again, he picked up right where he left off.

"I was extremely happy Saturday morning when I got a text from his mom. I was actually on a conference call and couldn't wait to get off that call so I could call him," Dzingai said. "He's barely touching the surface of what he can do. ... He's 6 foot 3, he's a good athlete (and) has good range. I think every school should be out there trying to offer him a full ride based on his potential."