Valparaiso's Cooper Jones verbally commits to Indiana

Cooper Jones is headed to Bloomington.

Valparaiso's star junior defensive end, who led the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Class 5A state championship last year, verbally committed to Indiana on Thursday night.

He shared his decision via Twitter with a picture of himself in a Hoosiers football uniform and hat.

"I just decided over these past couple of days while talking to my family that IU would be the perfect fit," Jones said. "Then, we were on a phone call (Thursday) with coach (Tom) Allen, and I just told him that I'd like to commit."

According to 247Sports, Jones is a three-star recruit and is the No. 5 prospect in Indiana. He is also ranked No. 26 nationally for strong side defensive ends and No. 379 overall.

The junior held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Purdue and Central Michigan, as well, but said playing for Indiana will fulfill one of his childhood dreams.

"It's definitely crazy," Jones said. "I've been working my whole life to get a scholarship to play any sport. I didn't know if it was going to be basketball or football, but after these past couple of years I knew it was going to be football."

