Valparaiso's Dylan Dingman, Cooper Jones grateful for senior season, ready for final playoff run

VALPARAISO — Dylan Dingman and Cooper Jones don't need to be reminded of how unique this year has been.

Valparaiso's star defensive ends have experienced the effects of the coronavirus pandemic firsthand throughout a shortened regular season that was riddled with stoppages. The Vikings started their campaign on time, winning 17-16 at Penn in Week 1, but have participated in only four games since.

"The last two weeks (of the regular season) was the first time we played consecutive games since the beginning of the year," Dingman said. "We'd play a week and then have a week off. ... So getting into a rhythm was hard for us."

Despite an abbreviated schedule, Valparaiso still proved that it is among the premier programs in the state. The Vikings finished the regular season 5-0, and their defensive captains led the way.

Dingman has totaled a team-high 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Jones, an Indiana commit, has recorded 44 tackles and team highs of 9 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks. He has also forced one fumble.

"We just want to be the best players on the field," Jones said. "Dylan and I try to be forces on the defensive line, and we've worked really hard to be able to do that this year."