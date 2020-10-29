Valparaiso's Dylan Dingman, Cooper Jones grateful for senior season, ready for final playoff run

VALPARAISO — Dylan Dingman and Cooper Jones don't need to be reminded of how unique this year has been.
Valparaiso's star defensive ends have experienced the effects of the coronavirus pandemic firsthand throughout a shortened regular season that was riddled with stoppages. The Vikings started their campaign on time, winning 17-16 at Penn in Week 1, but have participated in only four games since.
"The last two weeks (of the regular season) was the first time we played consecutive games since the beginning of the year," Dingman said. "We'd play a week and then have a week off. ... So getting into a rhythm was hard for us."
Despite an abbreviated schedule, Valparaiso still proved that it is among the premier programs in the state. The Vikings finished the regular season 5-0, and their defensive captains led the way.
Dingman has totaled a team-high 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Jones, an Indiana commit, has recorded 44 tackles and team highs of 9 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks. He has also forced one fumble.
"We just want to be the best players on the field," Jones said. "Dylan and I try to be forces on the defensive line, and we've worked really hard to be able to do that this year."
Both seniors added that they are extremely thankful for the opportunity to compete amid the COVID-19 outbreak and vowed to not take their last ride together for granted. Dingman and Jones have played in several big playoff games throughout their prep careers, gaining experience that Jones believes is invaluable, and they have another marquee matchup looming.
Valparaiso is slated to host Michigan City (4-2) in a Sectional 9 semifinal Friday night. The Vikings and Wolves are ranked No. 3 and No. 7, respectively, in Class 5A by the Associated Press.
"Dylan and I have been blessed to be able to play (varsity) ever since were sophomores," Jones. "We're used to this, so we're just going to try to have a calming affect on the younger guys. Like yeah, 'You're nervous, but it's good to be nervous. Don't doubt yourself. You're here for a reason, and we're here for a reason.'"
That reason has been abundantly clear ever since Valparaiso lost 27-20 to New Palestine in the Class 5A state championship last year. Jones and Dingman are fully aware of how special that run was, and both seniors said they understand what it will take to get back there and possibly win.
But regardless of their ultimate goal, this year especially, the Vikings aren't looking down the line. The coronavirus pandemic has already forced two Region teams, Clark and EC Central, to withdraw from the state tournament. Hanover Central barely kept its season alive last week after squeezing past Twin Lakes with roughly half its roster in quarantine.
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall commended Dingman and Jones for helping the team stay focused on the present moment with so much uncertainty hoovering over their campaign. He also praised his defensive anchors for never letting their attention to detail slip during their choppy regular season.
"We've had much more consistency over the last three weeks because we've been able to play and practice and prepare for a game," Marshall said. "But Dylan and Cooper's effort day in and day out, as well as with John (Hofer), Tommy (Burbee) and the other seniors has been tremendous. They're always willing to put in the extra work."
Dingman said it's surreal to know that he is nearing the end of his high school career. But while he still has a chance to suit up for the Vikings, he plans to extend his final prep campaign for as long as possible alongside Jones.
"I'm definitely going to miss this," Dingman said. "It's been hard not knowing if we're going to play our next game, so I know we're all just so grateful to be here. The five games we had are still five more than some people have gotten for their senior year, so I'm just blessed to able to play these five games.
"Hopefully we can get a few more."
Gallery: Portage at Valparaiso football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!