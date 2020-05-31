Valpo hosts parade for 2020 graduates

Graduate Lily O’Quinn, vice president of the concert choir and a member of the varsity singers, didn’t get to do final performances this year because of the pandemic.

O’Quinn went to Florida with a friend for a two-week spring break that stretched into seven weeks because of COVID-19. She was in Florida, away from her family, when she found out she wouldn’t walk across the stage for her commencement.

“It’s really cool that the school is trying to make up for it any way we can,” she said.

The community, too, is trying hard to cheer the graduates, Nagel noted.

“I love to see our community come together like this,” graduate Ella Gutenstein said.

When a spreadsheet was released for faculty members to volunteer at Sunday’s parade, it was filled quickly.

“It was one of the best things we could have had,” said Debbie Fray, a retired teacher who now volunteers as an aide at the school. “We were there, and then we weren’t there. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.”

She praised the school’s administrators, who “did everything they could think of to make it special for these kids.”