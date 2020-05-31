You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo hosts parade for 2020 graduates
alert top story urgent

Valpo hosts parade for 2020 graduates

VALPARAISO – Valparaiso High School graduates can’t walk across the stage this year, so administrators staged Sunday’s parade for them instead.

“It’s the first time I’ve graduated, so I don’t know any different. It’s normal for me, I guess,” said Austin Janik, who plans to study criminal justice and accounting at Ball State University.

This was a senior year unlike others.

“It went pretty smoothly at the beginning, but the coronavirus happened,” and things got crazy, Janik said.

“Everything abruptly stopped,” graduate Erik Schultz said.

Graduate Paige Nagel, a varsity volleyball player, said she was in St. Louis, acting as a nanny for her two young cousins because the day care centers were closed, when she found out her standard commencement ceremony was canceled.

“It’s just bittersweet,” Nagel said. “Every other graduate gets to have something like that.”

Graduate Peyton Krutz, a linebacker, said this year is different.

“There’s no conclusion to it. It’s weird,” Krutz said.

The football team had a Zoom call a few weeks ago for the players to reconnect, but it wasn’t the same as seeing each other in person.

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso honors football team with special ceremony

Graduate Lily O’Quinn, vice president of the concert choir and a member of the varsity singers, didn’t get to do final performances this year because of the pandemic.

O’Quinn went to Florida with a friend for a two-week spring break that stretched into seven weeks because of COVID-19. She was in Florida, away from her family, when she found out she wouldn’t walk across the stage for her commencement.

“It’s really cool that the school is trying to make up for it any way we can,” she said.

The community, too, is trying hard to cheer the graduates, Nagel noted.

“I love to see our community come together like this,” graduate Ella Gutenstein said.

When a spreadsheet was released for faculty members to volunteer at Sunday’s parade, it was filled quickly.

“It was one of the best things we could have had,” said Debbie Fray, a retired teacher who now volunteers as an aide at the school. “We were there, and then we weren’t there. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.”

She praised the school’s administrators, who “did everything they could think of to make it special for these kids.”

Graduate Austyn Rentschler called the parade “really cute.”

“It’s better than not doing any graduation,” she said.

“I think to a certain extent, we’re lucky,” graduate Samantha Perry said. “It was one of the most fun years.”

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts