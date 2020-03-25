Valpo's John Hofer verbally commits to Western Michigan

“He does all of the work up front,” Opperman said. “He was great. I know all of the linemen have that bond and look after each other, and I would thank them every chance I get. John was really one of the key factors that led us to that state run.”

Gallery: Valpo-Crown Point football

When Opperman saw on Twitter that this teammate committed to Western Michigan, the senior said it was much needed positive news. Hofer’s announcement came just four minutes before the IHSAA tweeted that the rest of the boys basketball playoffs were canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

Valparaiso, featuring Opperman as its third-leading scorer, won its 53rd sectional title on March 7 but wasn’t able to contend for the program’s first regional crown since 2004.

“It’s great that he committed during this time because it gives you something to be happy about,” said Opperman, whose athletic career ended prematurely. “I’m also glad he committed because now he can just focus on his work and effort for the season, especially with him becoming a senior.”