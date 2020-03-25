Valpo's John Hofer verbally commits to Western Michigan

In some ways, John Hofer’s athletic journey has come full circle.
He served as a ball boy for the Valparaiso football team when he was in elementary school and dreamed of competing on Friday nights. Now, the junior offensive lineman has not only emerged as a vital part of the Vikings’ program but will continue his career at the next level.
Hofer verbally committed to Western Michigan on March 19, and the consensus three-star recruit said it was a relief to finally make his college decision.
“Western always felt like home,” said Hofer, who mainly played at right tackle last year. “I’ve been there four times. I’ve been there for a camp, a game and then two Junior Days, and I had great bonds and connections with the coaching staff. The academics were a great fit. I mean, it just had a lot of boxes checked off. It was just the perfect fit.”
The junior also held scholarship offers from Ball State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said he wasn’t surprised by the attention his standout junior received from Division I schools, because Hofer is one of the most formidable athletes in the Region.
He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 300 pounds. But aside from his physical gifts, Marshall believes the junior’s work ethic is what truly separates him from other high-level prep athletes.
Earlier this week, Hofer and sophomore offensive lineman Zach Barrasas went to the Vikings’ field and did a series of drills together. Both teammates stayed six feet apart — following the safety guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the coronavirus pandemic — and continued to hone their craft despite all Indiana schools being shut down until May 1.
“He’s really gathered up that torch for that offensive line unit, and he’s taken it upon himself to be the leader of that group and that segment of our team, and a lot of people are buying in,” Marshall said. “John is truly the driving force behind that, and he’s done so obviously because he’s been able to start as a sophomore and junior and then be surrounded by some great leaders that we’ve graduated.”
Hofer and senior Ben Scott, who will continue his career as a preferred walk-on at Purdue, anchored Valparaiso’s stout offensive line last season. The Vikings totaled a staggering 512 carries for 3,355 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns, while senior quarterback CJ Opperman guided the offense through the air.
He threw for 1,656 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions during Valparaiso’s 13-1 season, which was capped off with an appearance in the Class 5A state final. The Vikings eventually lost 27-20 to two-time defending state champion New Palestine, but Opperman said the team’s trip to Lucas Oil Stadium wouldn’t have been possible without Hofer making things happen in the trenches.
“He does all of the work up front,” Opperman said. “He was great. I know all of the linemen have that bond and look after each other, and I would thank them every chance I get. John was really one of the key factors that led us to that state run.”
When Opperman saw on Twitter that this teammate committed to Western Michigan, the senior said it was much needed positive news. Hofer’s announcement came just four minutes before the IHSAA tweeted that the rest of the boys basketball playoffs were canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Valparaiso, featuring Opperman as its third-leading scorer, won its 53rd sectional title on March 7 but wasn’t able to contend for the program’s first regional crown since 2004.
“It’s great that he committed during this time because it gives you something to be happy about,” said Opperman, whose athletic career ended prematurely. “I’m also glad he committed because now he can just focus on his work and effort for the season, especially with him becoming a senior.”
Hofer said he is excited to finish out his high school career on a high note but made it clear that he has already put last year in his rearview. The Vikings reached the state championship for the first time in 18 seasons, and Hofer knows another trip to Indianapolis isn’t guaranteed.
“We would obviously want to come out with a different outcome, but we just have to be a new team this year,” Hofer said. “We aren’t the same team we were last year, so we’re just trying to write our own story.”
