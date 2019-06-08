PLYMOUTH — Washington Township's Steven Hernandez took a glance at the scoreboard moments after the Senators outlasted the stubborn Rossville Hornets 13-8 on Saturday at Bill Nixon Field in Plymouth in the Class A semistate.
“We’ve been working hard, and we were finally able to put up a lot of runs and get a win,” said Hernanadez, who got the pitching win. “It was a wild game, scored a lot and the pitching wasn’t all that good. It just so happened I was in there in the right inning.”
Washington Township (23-6) took a 5-2 lead after one inning before Rossville tied it 5-5 in the second. That’s where it stood until the Senators went up 12-5 in the fourth. That would be enough to secure the elusive win and clinch a first trip to a state title game.
“It’s crazy,” said James Hernandez, Steven’s twin brother, whose two-run double fueled a seven-run fourth inning that gave the Senators a cushion. “We put in the work all year. It’s what we’ve been waiting for.”
Washington Township advances to face University on either June 17 or 18 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
“This is a really big thing,” said senior Bryce Malamotos, who got the final three outs. “Just making it is big. Winning it would be even more amazing.”
Veteran Washington Township coach Randy Roberts was satisfied to finally advance after falling short in three previous trips to the semistate. The most recent was an 8-1 loss to Rockville in 2015.
“We’ve worked hard for a long time,” Roberts said. “Two of my players who started with me in ‘95-96 were here today. They started it. … All the discipline and the work ethic started with those boys. I’m happy for my current team, and I also regret that it took so long. Some of those other teams that just as easily could’ve been here, and things just didn’t go our way. Today was just our day.”
The Senators loaded the bases on an error and two singles. A wild pitch and an error plated two runs before a squeeze bunt added another. James Hernandez followed with the double.
“That was Senator ball at its finest,” Roberts said. “It seems like a year ago, but there weren’t a lot of huge hits. We put the ball in play and took advantage of the things we needed to and kind of had them back on their heels.”
“Everytime that happened, they came storming back. They were just relentless. After that five-run first, they came roaring back and tied it up, and then after the seven runs.”
After Rossville rallied for three runs in the fifth, William Roberts drove in his second run of the game with a sac fly in bottom of the inning for the final count.
“We knew we just got to hit (Saturday), and that’s what got us the win,” James Hernandez said. “Preparation was key.”
Steven Hernandez relieved William Roberts in the second inning, and James Hernandez took over for his brother in the fifth. Malamontos shut the door in the seventh.
“That was big,” James Hernandez said. “He’s our closer so he comes in and usually gets it done for us. He throws pretty hard. It was a big moment for him.”
It was a milestone win.
“Everybody did something today, and that’s the way we’ve been all year long,” coach Roberts said.