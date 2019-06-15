Washington Township will be playing its biggest game in school history when it meets University at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Victory Field in Indianapolis for the Class A state championship.
Also, it will be the first time a Washington Township team will be playing for a state title in any sport. Is it the best Senators baseball team of all time?
That might depend on who you ask, but certainly this team has what it takes.
“From the beginning of the year, I knew something special was going to come out of this team,” said senior William Roberts, who leads the team in pitching and hitting. “How ever many starters we have from last year who continue to play this year, I’m just happy that we made it this far. It doesn’t really surprise me either. I knew we had it in us.”
Roberts has done his part, fashioning an 8-2 record with a 2.11 ERA, 77 strikeouts and just 23 walks in 63 innings pitched.
“I preach we’re going to expect to win games,” said coach Randy Roberts, William’s dad. “In the past, it was we’re going to work hard, play the best we can and see how it ends up. It was, ‘We were hoping that we’re going to win.’”
That expectation has been the difference this year and was never more evident in the 6-2 win over Porter County Conference foe South Central in the regional championship.
“We expected to win the regional,” coach Roberts said. “The kids wanted to play South Central again. Maybe they got our number, but the boys were hoping South Central didn’t get beat so we could play them again.”
Washington Township lost to South Central twice in the regular season, the second time in the PCC tourney semis. Both losses were by one run.
“The whole time we knew that if we played them again, we were going to beat ‘em,” William Roberts said.
The Senators haven’t slowed down, winning the semistate 13-8 over Rossville
“We expected to go out there and win that semistate,” coach Roberts said.
Now, it’s a chance at history, something that escaped some good Senator teams, most notably the 2001 squad that went 31-2, losing to Triton 2-1 in the regional championship.
“If we would’ve played that game 100 times, we probably would’ve beaten them 99 times,” said Mike Egolf, the first baseman on the 2001 team and then an assistant coach under Roberts from 2010 to 17.
“All of these boys that are playing now, I had them in the classroom and on the ball field, too,” Egolf said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what they’re doing.”
The 2007, 2014 and 2015 teams all lost in the semistate, too.
“Those were tough losses,” Egolf said. “Those were some good teams, too.”
But he likes this team.
“I like that they play small ball,” said Egolf, who now works for the family business De Boer Egolf Corporation. “That’s always been a staple of Randy’s teams is do the little things well. If you happen to get a big hit, that’s great, but you can win a lot of games just playing small baseball and chipping away run by run.”
Roberts is batting .398 with 10 doubles and 21 RBIs, while James Hernandez is hitting .379 with 22 RBIs, Steven Hernandez is hitting .374 and senior third baseman Jared Armstrong .373.
The Hernandez twins, just sophomores, can pitch as well as senior Bryce Malamatos
“There’s one thing for sure, we’re going to need to those boys to pitch to their potential,” Roberts said. “William will start. We’ll ride him until he can’t go, and then we’ll go on down the line.”
Egolf will be there, too, at Victory Field along with several of his teammates, and those who played before and after him during Roberts’ 23 seasons as head coach.
“Roberts is a special guy,” Egolf said. “Anybody who has played for him, they got his back and are super excited and happy for his opportunity here and what they’ve already done this year.”
This team knows the aura.
“It’s really special what my dad has created out here,” William said. “The long-lasting impact he’s had on several players, it means a lot for them to come out and watch our team finally compete for a state championship.”