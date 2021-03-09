WATCH NOW: Boone Grove matches win total from last four seasons combined, gears up for regional

Murray and Casbon are also baseball players, and Casbon was a member of the Wolves' lone baseball state championship team in 2018. Both athletes are excited to get out back on the diamond, but they aren't quite finished on the hardwood.

Their school's first boys basketball regional crown is within reach, and they're eager to go after it.

"It's exciting. This has been a great end to my (basketball) career, but I don't want it to end yet," Casbon said. "We trust in our coaches. They're going to put in a good game plan for us, and we're just going in there believing we can win."

McKay, who is in his 28th season at helm, said he is extremely happy that his players have a chance to compete in the regional round, especially considering that their campaign was halted before it could even start. Boone Grove was one of a handful of boys basketball teams that delayed the beginning of its season due to COVID-19.

Now, the Wolves are one of 16 Class 2A programs left in the state tournament.