WATCH NOW: Boone Grove matches win total from last four seasons combined, gears up for regional

PORTER TOWNSHIP — One year before Kyle Casbon entered high school, the Boone Grove program hit rock bottom.
"My eighth grade year, (the varsity team) didn't win a game," said Casbon, a senior guard. "It was shaky for a while, but this senior class and these juniors have really brought it back.
"When I was an underclassman, I didn't know if I'd ever be able to have a season like this."
The Wolves went 0-22 in 2016-17 under former coach Bryan Hill. When longtime Boone Grove coach Matt McKay returned to the sidelines, the team went 3-19 in 2017-18 and 3-19 again in 2018-19, before taking a big step forward with a 12-11 finish last season.
This year, the Wolves have improved even more.
The team is 18-6, matching its win total from the last four seasons combined, and knocked off host North Judson 53-39 on March 6 to capture the Class 2A Sectional 34 title.
Junior guard Trey Steinhilber scored a team-high 23 points against North Judson to help Boone Grove claim its 12th sectional crown and first since 2013. Fellow junior Drew Murray and Casbon added 12 points and eight points, respectively.
"It's just crazy," Steinhilber said. "We came a long way. We've all been playing together since we were in fourth or fifth grade, so it's just crazy to see where we are now.
"We're finally getting some wins on the board."
The Wolves have reeled off seven straight victories to set up a meeting with Bowman and star senior Koron Davis in the first North Judson Regional semifinal Saturday. Steinhilber acknowledged that Boone Grove may be viewed as the underdog, but he doesn't mind.
From his perspective, the Wolves have nothing to be afraid of.
"Survive and advance," Steinhilber said. "Once you step on the floor, it's 32 minutes of basketball and whoever has the most points wins. That's all it is."
Steinhilber is one of the most efficient guards in the Region. The junior is averaging a team-high 17.3 points and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 50.3% from the field, 37.6% on 3-pointers and 78.9% at the free-throw line.
Although he headlines Boone Grove's offense, Steinhilber believes the rest of his squad shouldn't be overlooked. Casbon ranks second on the team with 3.7 rebounds per game, and Murray is averaging 7.5 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game.
Murray, who stands 6-foot-1, is often undersized in the post. But what the forward lacks in height, he makes up for with girth and hustle.
"No matter what sport you play, you're always going to have to compete," Murray said. "Yeah, I might lack size, but all you can do is control what you can control, and I can always control my effort."
Murray and Casbon are also baseball players, and Casbon was a member of the Wolves' lone baseball state championship team in 2018. Both athletes are excited to get out back on the diamond, but they aren't quite finished on the hardwood.
Their school's first boys basketball regional crown is within reach, and they're eager to go after it.
"It's exciting. This has been a great end to my (basketball) career, but I don't want it to end yet," Casbon said. "We trust in our coaches. They're going to put in a good game plan for us, and we're just going in there believing we can win."
McKay, who is in his 28th season at helm, said he is extremely happy that his players have a chance to compete in the regional round, especially considering that their campaign was halted before it could even start. Boone Grove was one of a handful of boys basketball teams that delayed the beginning of its season due to COVID-19.
Now, the Wolves are one of 16 Class 2A programs left in the state tournament.
"We had to rebuild for a couple years, and even this year we lost some time together (because of the coronavirus pandemic), but there's still a lot of other 2A teams that would like to be where we're at," McKay said. "We're fortunate to have this opportunity, and we're going into it with our eyes wide open. We know what we gotta do, and we're excited."