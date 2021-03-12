WATCH NOW: Breece Walls, Clay MacLagan look to guide Valparaiso to first regional crown in 17 years

"Once Breece gets the ball on a full-court break, it's huge for us because he'll push the ball until he gets stopped," MacLagan said. "If they don't stop him, he's going to get a layup, but if they do try to stop him, he's going to get one of us an open shot. ... He has great vision, so whenever Breece has the ball, we know he's going to do something good with it."

Walls and MacLagan will try to keep the Vikings' season alive Saturday when they face South Bend Riley and Notre Dame commit Blake Wesley in the first Michigan City Regional semifinal. West Side will take on Elkhart in the second semifinal.

Coolman acknowledged that Wesley is talented enough to take over a game and single-handedly will his team to victory. He plans to throw multiple bodies at the standout senior to keep him in check.

Walls and MacLagan both said they're just thankful for the opportunity to compete. Last year, Valparaiso was one of six Region programs that won a sectional title but had its season ended prematurely when the rest of the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, the Vikings are back and have set their sights on their first 10th regional crown and first since 2004.