WATCH NOW: Breece Walls, Clay MacLagan look to guide Valparaiso to first regional crown in 17 years

VALPARAISO — Breece Walls is a different player.
Last season, Valparaiso's starting point guard averaged 4.0 points per game, but this year the junior has taken on more of a scoring role for the Vikings.
"I think it's all about patience for me. That's been the key," Walls said. "I'm not trying not to force anything and just taking the opportunity when the opportunity comes."
Walls scored 16 points in a Class 4A Chesterton Sectional semifinal victory over Crown Point on March 5 and one day later he followed it up with another 16-point outing in the championship against Portage.
His steady offensive outputs helped Valparaiso clinch its 54th sectional title and back-to-back sectional crowns for the first time in 14 years.
"He just has a good feel for what we need at the time," Vikings coach Barak Coolman said. "He gets everyone else involved, but when other people aren't open, he's been able to go get that bucket for us. ... That's just a testament to his growth and progression."
Walls credits his individual production to his team's well-balanced offense. Valparaiso has several players who can score, which makes it tough to key in on one athlete.
Lately, that has allowed Walls to emerge as the Vikings' leading scorer, but that title has frequently rotated throughout the season to include senior Clay MacLagan, as well.
"I think Clay is a huge part of our team," Walls said. "He doesn't start, so sometimes he gets overlooked, but anyone who has seen us play can see how important he is for our team. ... We all know what he's capable of."
Last summer, MacLagan worked tirelessly to improve his game, and his dedication has paid off.
The 6-foot-6 wing has already earned the opportunity to continue his career at the next level, verbally committing to Goshen College prior to the season, and throughout his final prep campaign he's excelled as Valparaiso's sixth man.
"It's a unique situation (to have a college-level player coming off the bench). It's not the first time I've had it happen here, though, because I've been fortunate to have a lot of talent," Coolman said. "He didn't even dress for the sectional last year. We had guys beat him out and guys that had a little bit more experience. ... This is all new for him this year to come in and play a lot of varsity minutes, but he's really stepped up."
Whether it's draining catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or finishing above the rim with dunks, Coolman said MacLagan's versatility has been on full display.
He erupted for a game-high 16 points in a regular-season win over Crown Point on Feb. 12, highlighted by a 3-of-3 showing from behind the arc. The senior has drilled 21 3s this season and thanked his teammates, especially Walls, for being unselfish.
"Once Breece gets the ball on a full-court break, it's huge for us because he'll push the ball until he gets stopped," MacLagan said. "If they don't stop him, he's going to get a layup, but if they do try to stop him, he's going to get one of us an open shot. ... He has great vision, so whenever Breece has the ball, we know he's going to do something good with it."
Walls and MacLagan will try to keep the Vikings' season alive Saturday when they face South Bend Riley and Notre Dame commit Blake Wesley in the first Michigan City Regional semifinal. West Side will take on Elkhart in the second semifinal.
Coolman acknowledged that Wesley is talented enough to take over a game and single-handedly will his team to victory. He plans to throw multiple bodies at the standout senior to keep him in check.
Walls and MacLagan both said they're just thankful for the opportunity to compete. Last year, Valparaiso was one of six Region programs that won a sectional title but had its season ended prematurely when the rest of the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Now, the Vikings are back and have set their sights on their first 10th regional crown and first since 2004.
"When I come in, I just want to do whatever I can to help," MacLagan said. "If we need a stop or coach says we need some buckets, I'm going to do whatever it takes."