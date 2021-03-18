WATCH NOW: Cale Wireman, Matt Baker set sights on Kouts' first semistate title

Baker, a sophomore, tied his season high with 12 points to help Kouts defeat Triton 56-42 for its third regional crown and first in 20 seasons. It was just the fifth time in Baker's prep career that he reached double figures in scoring and the first time he did so in the playoffs.

"I just try to do my best and play the hardest that I've ever played because there's probably never going to be a chance like this for us in high school," Baker said. "I don't want to let (the seniors) down. It's been their dream for four years."

Cole Wireman was held to a season-low four points against Triton, and Cale Wireman had 13 points. Regardless of their individual outputs, both twins were pleased to see their teammates, highlighted by Baker, seize the moment.

"It's not just me and Cole that do that work," Cale Wireman said. "Everybody comes in and does the work, too, even on the weekends. So, it's pretty cool to have guys like Matt and Connor (Croff), who may have been silent all year, but then they can come in and give you 8 to 12 points here or there."

Croff scored a career-high 19 points off the bench in a sectional championship victory over Washington Township on March 6, while Cole Wireman was in foul trouble.

