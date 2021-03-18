WATCH NOW: Cale Wireman, Matt Baker set sights on Kouts' first semistate title

KOUTS — Matt Baker didn't score in Kouts' Class A Triton Regional semifinal win over Fremont on March 13. In fact, he didn't even attempt a shot in his 14 minutes of action.
The Wireman twins, Cole and Cale, carried the offensive load, scoring 27 points and 21 points, respectively, to push the Mustangs into the regional final with a 66-62 victory. But, the regional championship later that day turned out to be a different story.
Host Triton used a triangle-and-two defense on the Wiremans, which basically means the Trojans guarded Kouts' dynamic duo tightly and forced other players on the team to beat them. Starting forward Parker Kneifel answered the call by tying his season high with 19 points, and Baker stepped up as well to lift the Mustangs into the final four of the Class A state tournament.
Kouts, ranked No. 3 in Class A by the Associated Press, will face Southwood at the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate on Saturday, looking to advance to state for the first time in program history.
"I put (Baker) in during the (regional final) and I said, 'You have to shoot the ball,' since they were triangle-and-two on Cale and Cole. But then his first shot didn't hit anything," Mustangs coach Kevin Duzan said, laughing. "Then, he passed up a layup and I told him again, 'You have to shoot the ball.' And once he started shooting, he made a couple big 3s for us out of the corner and got us going."
Baker, a sophomore, tied his season high with 12 points to help Kouts defeat Triton 56-42 for its third regional crown and first in 20 seasons. It was just the fifth time in Baker's prep career that he reached double figures in scoring and the first time he did so in the playoffs.
"I just try to do my best and play the hardest that I've ever played because there's probably never going to be a chance like this for us in high school," Baker said. "I don't want to let (the seniors) down. It's been their dream for four years."
Cole Wireman was held to a season-low four points against Triton, and Cale Wireman had 13 points. Regardless of their individual outputs, both twins were pleased to see their teammates, highlighted by Baker, seize the moment.
"It's not just me and Cole that do that work," Cale Wireman said. "Everybody comes in and does the work, too, even on the weekends. So, it's pretty cool to have guys like Matt and Connor (Croff), who may have been silent all year, but then they can come in and give you 8 to 12 points here or there."
Croff scored a career-high 19 points off the bench in a sectional championship victory over Washington Township on March 6, while Cole Wireman was in foul trouble.
Baker added that both Wiremans have helped him and Croff succeed as reserves by constantly reassuring them, though the twins' roles on the team are drastically different. Cole Wireman, who shines as the Mustangs' shooting guard, is Porter County's all-time leading scorer with 2,091 points, which ranks 42nd all-time in Indiana boys basketball history.
On the other hand, Cale Wireman is Kouts' point guard. He's averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game this season and makes sure that everybody on the team gets their touches.
"It's really important," Cale Wireman said of his passing. "The more that all of the other guys can score, and even if I can contribute a little bit, it kind of open things up for Cole because everyone usually guards him tight. That's why it's important for me to get guys open."
Duzan said Cale Wireman, who averages 16.5 points per game, is more than capable of being a prolific scorer. He's proved it with 13 20-point games and two 30-point games over the last two seasons.
However, with Cole Wireman already putting up big offensive numbers, Duzan felt that Cale Wireman could have a greater impact if he shifted away from being a score-first player like his brother and focused on distributing the ball.
The result? An offense that ranks fourth in the state at 75.5 points per game.
"I couldn't be prouder of how (Cale Wireman) has adjusted to being our point guard," Duzan said. "It's not easy when your twin brother, no less, is out there getting 26 points a night. But we just keep telling Cale and all of the guys that our success comes from our team, and it's not one guy doing this. Cale has been very steady for us, and with his ball-handling and passing ability, he gets the ball where it needs to be."
Last season, Cale Wireman tied his older brother Brent, a 2019 Kouts graduate, for the program's single-game record with 16 assists. This season, he's notched 10 games with at least five assists and looks forward to quarterbacking his team's offense against Shorewood (17-10).
The Mustangs (28-2) practiced at Lafayette Jefferson on Wednesday, and when they return Saturday to take on the Knights, Cale Wireman hopes they can punch their ticket to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the Class A state championship.
"Obviously, that's been our goal, but you really want to do it for the community," Cale Wireman said. "We just want to leave a legacy, so to be the only (Kouts) team to pull it off and win (semistate), that'd be a huge deal around here. That's something people around here would never forget."