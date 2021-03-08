WATCH NOW: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, Lilly Stoddard named Indiana Junior All-Stars

According to an IBCA press release, only 12 players were chosen as Indiana Junior All-Stars this year instead of the usual 18 players because they will only play one game against the Indiana All-Stars on June 9 at a site to be announced.

In years past, the Indiana Junior All-Stars would also face the Kentucky Junior All-Stars in an exhibition contest, but that game has been canceled for the second straight season.

"Both (Carrothers and Stoddard) are tremendous competitors," Seibert said. "I know they're friends with a lot of the girls who will end up being on the senior team, as well as some of their counterparts on the junior team. But once that ball is tipped, I know they will be all business and ready to go out there and win."

The boys Indiana Junior All-Stars and girls (senior) Indiana All-Stars are expected to be announced later this month, while the boys (senior) Indiana All-Stars will be announced in April.

"It'll definitely be a cool experience," Stoddard said. "In AAU, (Carrothers and I) have already played against some of the top players in the country, so it's good to have already had that experience and played against most of these people. It'll be fun."