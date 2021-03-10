WATCH NOW: Former Roosevelt coach aids Bowman's advancement to regional

"Then once I got in the building, (head) coach (Tyrone Robinson) and I immediately connected and here we are."

Hines has served as an assistant coach under Robinson, a 1984 Roosevelt grad, and together they've helped the Eagles claim back-to-back Class 2A sectional titles.

Throughout the season, Hines said he has enjoyed the challenge of helping his players compete with an edge, while also not allowing them to slip off that edge. He explained that there's a unique balance that goes into the "Gary grit" that Steel City program's have displayed for decades, starting with Roosevelt, and this season's Bowman squad has fallen right in line.

The Eagles, led by star guard Koron Davis, don't always play pretty, but their passion and tenacity are undeniable.

Hines' job is to help them control it.

"We try to find that happy medium with them," Hines said. "Energy, effort and enthusiasm, we always want to play with that. But this is a thinking man's game also, so you can't let your emotions take over the way you play. So, I take on the role of trying to push them, but also not letting them get too far away from reality, too far away from the game."