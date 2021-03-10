WATCH NOW: Former Roosevelt coach aids Bowman's advancement to regional

GARY — If Anthony Hines had it his way, he would still be coaching at Roosevelt.
Even though Hines is a 1990 Lew Wallace graduate, he has a deep love for all things Gary, especially the city's first African American high school, which closed for good after the 2019-20 school year.
Hines was an assistant coach for the Panthers during their final boys basketball season, and the program was clearly hanging on by a thread. Unable to use its home gym due to unsafe conditions, the team played all of its games on the road and practiced at the Gary YWCA.
It was difficult. It was frustrating. It was unfair.
But, it was basketball.
It was what Hines loves.
So even after Roosevelt shuttered its doors after a trying campaign, Hines was itching to continue his coaching career.
Bowman athletic director Arthur Haggard, a 1992 Lew Wallace alum, gave him the chance to do just that.
"We played together at Lew Wallace, so we go way back. He's like my little brother," Hines said. "He gave me a call one morning and told me he had a PE position open, and I jumped on it right away because I just wanted to be here working with my guy. I feel like the tradition being built here is Roosevelt-style, so I just wanted to be a part of it.
"Then once I got in the building, (head) coach (Tyrone Robinson) and I immediately connected and here we are."
Hines has served as an assistant coach under Robinson, a 1984 Roosevelt grad, and together they've helped the Eagles claim back-to-back Class 2A sectional titles.
Throughout the season, Hines said he has enjoyed the challenge of helping his players compete with an edge, while also not allowing them to slip off that edge. He explained that there's a unique balance that goes into the "Gary grit" that Steel City program's have displayed for decades, starting with Roosevelt, and this season's Bowman squad has fallen right in line.
The Eagles, led by star guard Koron Davis, don't always play pretty, but their passion and tenacity are undeniable.
Hines' job is to help them control it.
"We try to find that happy medium with them," Hines said. "Energy, effort and enthusiasm, we always want to play with that. But this is a thinking man's game also, so you can't let your emotions take over the way you play. So, I take on the role of trying to push them, but also not letting them get too far away from reality, too far away from the game."
Hines added that he's thankful Robinson has given him the space to be himself, and Robinson said it didn't take long for Hines to gain the trust of him and his players.
Plus, beyond winning and losing, Robinson believes it's invaluable for his athletes to see someone like Hines up close — someone who's been where they want to go.
After graduating from Lew Wallace, Hines continued his basketball career in college at North Dakota State, earned a degree in sociology and eventually became a high school coach in Minneapolis.
"It's very important because they need to see your accomplishments once you leave here, once you leave the city of Gary," Robinson said. "They understand his accolades and what he's done. ... I didn't know how these kids would adapt to coach Hines because they're so used to me, but they love him. He's a great coach, and we balance each other out."
Davis said it's been a joy to learn from Robinson and Hines during his final prep campaign, which has turned into a memorable one. Earlier this season, the 6-foot-6 guard became Bowman's all-time leading scorer, and during the sectional round, he took his game to another level.
In the Eagles' three sectional victories, Davis averaging 31.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. The standout senior will be relied on once again as Bowman tries to win its first regional crown since clinching three straight in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The Eagles will face Boone Grove in the first North Judson Regional semifinal Saturday, and Hines will make sure Davis is mentally prepared.
"He sat me down one day and told me that everybody knows I can score, but to be a better player I have to be smart and I have to get my teammates involved," Davis said. "I told him I'd be a different player during sectionals and I showed him that. Now, I just gotta keep it going."
Last season, Bowman defeated Roosevelt 65-53 in a sectional championship, which was also the Panthers' final game in school history. When the final buzzer sounded, Hines was thrown in limbo, uncertain if he'd have another chance to coach in the Region.
Roughly one year later, he's back on the sidelines in the Steel City, and he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.
"I left Gary when I was 18, went off to college and then coached at about five high schools in Minneapolis. I was gone for 30 years, so it was time to come back home," Hines said. "Roosevelt gave me my first opportunity, and then Bowman gave me my next opportunity.
"I'm just proud to be back where it all started — in my hometown and with my people."