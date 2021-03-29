WATCH NOW: Kouts residents abuzz over boys basketball team's upcoming trip to state

KOUTS — The support is everywhere.
There are signs in nearly every yard and decorated poster boards in almost every storefront window.
This Kouts team is loved, just like all of the others, but this year is different.
This year is special.
The Mustangs have gone further than they've ever been in the boys basketball state tournament and will appear in their first state final Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Of course, Kouts athletic director Daryle Keller will be in attendance as the Mustangs look to make more history with a victory over Barr-Reeve in the Class A state championship. But on Saturday, one week before the biggest game in school history, he was donning an apron at Desserts by Juliette in Kouts.
The pastry shop, which is located on the corner of South Main Street and East Mentor Street, is just a couple blocks away from the school. Keller owns it with his wife, Susan, and they named the business after their oldest daughter, Juliette.
A sign that reads, "MUSTANGS ALL THE WAY!" is proudly displayed in the yard just a few feet from the front door.
"We've sold out already in a matter of days with the 1,000 tickets we were given for the state final," Keller said while preparing dessert orders. "People are calling and looking for tickets, but we're all sold out."
Keller graduated from Valparaiso in 1981, and his wife is a 1981 Kouts alum. Their son, Stephen, was a member of the last sectional championship boys basketball team at Kouts in 2012, and their daughters, Juliette and Annmarie, played on the girls team.
"It's just really awesome for this town," Susan Keller said of her alma mater's state championship appearance. "The two sets of twins (Cale and Cole Wireman, and Hunter and Parker Kneifel) are amazing, but it's not just the twins. It's deeper than that. It's a true team effort."
"That's why our motto is 'Run as one,'" Daryle Keller added.
Both Kellers are thrilled to see the Mustangs break through to Indianapolis, and they were pleased to share that they aren't the only local business backing the team.
Birky's Bakery & Coffee Shop is about two blocks north of Desserts by Juliette on South Main Street, and it has supported the Mustangs as well. However, none of its workers may be a bigger supporter than Madison Birky.
On Saturday, Birky was working behind the counter of her parents' business, and when the subject of Kouts basketball was broached, she quickly chimed in to share her thoughts on the program.
After all, the Kouts sophomore has been the team manager for the last two seasons.
"I'm just really ready," Birky said. "I feel like everyone in Kouts is ready for this. It's a big moment for everyone."
Birky was there when the Mustangs lost to 21st Century in a sectional final last season and remembers the heartbreak all of the players felt when they came up short.
This season, that crushing disappointment has been replaced with unparalleled joy.
"It's been really fun seeing this entire community come together and just seeing everyone come together in the stands at the games," Birky said. " ... I just feel like the team is very supported. It feels like we're all one big family, honestly."
On the sidewalk outside of Birky's Bakery & Coffee Shop on Saturday, it was easy to tell that Jordan Witkowski is a Kouts fan. The 2011 Kouts grad donned a custom Mustangs face mask while talking about his alma mater's unprecedented run.
Whatever happens at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Witkowski said he will be proud of the team. But he's hoping the Mustangs' memorable ride comes with a happy ending,
"I think a state championship would mean a lot to this town," Witkowski said. "I'd keep it in my heart forever."
Across the street from Birky's Bakery & Coffee Shop is an Ace Hardware. There's a sign taped to the front door that reads, "DEFEND TILL THE END!"
Holly Kuebler, a 2019 Kouts alum, is an employee at the store and is one of the 1,000 fans heading to Indianapolis for the Class A state final. The Mustangs are scheduled to play at 9 a.m. Region time, and Kuebler will be there bright and early with her parents, fiance and future in-laws.
"I think it's awesome," Kuebler said of her alma mater's first state final appearance. "They really deserved it. We've always had to play really hard teams in (the playoffs). We always had the talent, but this year we finally pulled through."
Kuebler's coworker, Hunter Wood, is a junior at Kouts and a member of the pep band. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, he and his fellow musicians can't travel to Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the team. But he'll be tuning in April 3 via the radio.
"I think everybody would just be over the moon (if the Mustangs won state), especially since a lot of our team is seniors," Wood said. "This is their last chance to do this, and if they pull it off, I think it would be amazing for them, for the school and for the town to see that."