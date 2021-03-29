WATCH NOW: Kouts residents abuzz over boys basketball team's upcoming trip to state

KOUTS — The support is everywhere.

There are signs in nearly every yard and decorated poster boards in almost every storefront window.

This Kouts team is loved, just like all of the others, but this year is different.

This year is special.

The Mustangs have gone further than they've ever been in the boys basketball state tournament and will appear in their first state final Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Of course, Kouts athletic director Daryle Keller will be in attendance as the Mustangs look to make more history with a victory over Barr-Reeve in the Class A state championship. But on Saturday, one week before the biggest game in school history, he was donning an apron at Desserts by Juliette in Kouts.

The pastry shop, which is located on the corner of South Main Street and East Mentor Street, is just a couple blocks away from the school. Keller owns it with his wife, Susan, and they named the business after their oldest daughter, Juliette.

A sign that reads, "MUSTANGS ALL THE WAY!" is proudly displayed in the yard just a few feet from the front door.