WATCH NOW: Roberson twins share vital roles for regional-bound West Side

GARY — West Side seniors Paris and Parion Roberson are twins, but from their perspective, they couldn't be more different.
First off, they're fraternal twins, so it's not hard to distinguish one from the other. Paris stands 5-foot-11, while Parion is 6-3.
"When we were in middle school, people used to just think we were best friends. They didn't know we were twins," Parion said. "And since I'm taller, one of my friends actually thought I had flunked."
Parion couldn't help but laugh as he reflected on the incredulous looks some of his peers and teachers had when they discovered that he's not only related to Paris, but that they share the same birthday, Aug. 28, 2002.
Both seniors have grown accustomed to clearing up the confusion, but aside from their differing looks, they also have polar-opposite personalities.
"He says I play too much," Parion said with a grin. "I guess I'm the goofy one, and he's the quiet, antisocial one. We get on each other's nerves all of the time, on and off the court, but I still love playing with my brother."
Paris, after flashing a quick smirk, agreed that it's been a joy to compete alongside his twin.
"I didn't even play basketball at first. I was into football," said Paris, who is one minute older than Parion. "He was the one that put me on to basketball. I used to be trash, but he helped me get better. I started playing in third grade, and we've been together ever since."
This season could possibly be the twins' last as teammates, and so far it's been a memorable one.
The Cougars knocked off Munster 49-29 on March 6 to capture their first sectional title in 16 years, and coach Chris Buggs doesn't think it would've been possible without the contributions of Parion and Paris.
Parion, a forward and the team's sixth man, scored 11 points in the sectional final, highlighted by two three-point plays in the third quarter. Paris, a starting guard, only scored two points but spearheaded West Side's defense, which held the Mustangs to 11 made field goals and 28.2% shooting from the field.
"Parion brings us a lot of skill and versatility. He's a very smart player and one of our toughest players. He leads our team in charges and does anything we need him to do to win the game," Buggs said. "Paris just brings that killer mentality. He just doesn't like to lose. He's really competitive. He guards the other team's best point guard, and I think he just takes a guy out of the game defensively, but he can actually score at times.
"I think they both bring a lot to our team that sometimes you can't really measure."
Paris said he views all of his teammates as "brothers," but the bond he shares with Parion is unmatched. From backyard one-on-ones as youngsters to their last season together at West Side, the twins have always brought the best out of each other.
"It's good because he knows my buttons and I know his buttons, and we know which buttons to push," Paris said. "Sometimes we push the wrong buttons, but usually we know what to do when we're on the court together."
The Cougars will look to extend their season Saturday when they face Elkhart in the second Class 4A Michigan City Regional semifinal. Valparaiso will take on South Bend Riley and Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley in the first semifinal.
In order to advance, the Robersons said everyone on their team must continue to embrace and excel in their roles. If they do that, the twins think West Side has a shot to clinch its sixth regional crown and first since 2005.
"We've just been ready," Parion said. "Ever since we won sectionals, that was good and all, but it's right back to the hustle. We just gotta stay humble and play hard."