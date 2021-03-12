WATCH NOW: Roberson twins share vital roles for regional-bound West Side

GARY — West Side seniors Paris and Parion Roberson are twins, but from their perspective, they couldn't be more different.

First off, they're fraternal twins, so it's not hard to distinguish one from the other. Paris stands 5-foot-11, while Parion is 6-3.

"When we were in middle school, people used to just think we were best friends. They didn't know we were twins," Parion said. "And since I'm taller, one of my friends actually thought I had flunked."

Parion couldn't help but laugh as he reflected on the incredulous looks some of his peers and teachers had when they discovered that he's not only related to Paris, but that they share the same birthday, Aug. 28, 2002.

Both seniors have grown accustomed to clearing up the confusion, but aside from their differing looks, they also have polar-opposite personalities.

"He says I play too much," Parion said with a grin. "I guess I'm the goofy one, and he's the quiet, antisocial one. We get on each other's nerves all of the time, on and off the court, but I still love playing with my brother."

Paris, after flashing a quick smirk, agreed that it's been a joy to compete alongside his twin.