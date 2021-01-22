WATCH NOW: Sophomore Quintin Floyd is 21st Century's next star

Quintin Floyd won't let it go. He can't.
When he was 8 years old, Floyd played his older cousin, Eugene German one-on-one, and it didn't go too well.
In fact, German destroyed him.
"He killed me," Floyd said. "That was the first time I ever knew how good he was, but that really motivated me."
Roughly eight years later, after starring at 21st Century and becoming the all-time leading scorer at Northern Illinois, German is now eyeing a professional career, while Floyd, 16, appears to be the next standout player to come through the Cougars' program.
German, who still trains at his alma mater in Gary regularly, takes pride in being a role model for Floyd.
"Q has a bright future, and he's only a sophomore," German said. "That's my little cousin, and he's been putting in work for a long time. ... It's a blessing to see it pay off. I was just talking to him (Tuesday) night and helping him out with some combinations and different types of drills and stuff like that.
"As long as he keeps listening and putting in the work, the sky is the limit."
Floyd, a 6-foot-3 guard, is averaging team highs of 23.3 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game this season after hardly playing on varsity as a freshman.
Last season, he took a backseat to a strong graduating class, headlined by Johnell Davis. The former Indiana All-Star, who was named The Times 2020 Player of the Year, has served as another talented mentor for Floyd.
"I learned a lot from him, and he taught me a lot," Floyd said. "He always hustled hard and rebounded and was an all-around player. I learned a lot from his work ethic."
Davis finished his prep career as 21st's all-time leading scorer, surpassing German, and now plays at Florida Atlantic.
Last season, he guided the program to its fifth straight Class A sectional title before the rest of the boys basketball state tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it's Floyd's turn, alongside fellow sophomore Demetrius Moss, who is averaging 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season, to lead the new-look Cougars. First-year coach Larry Upshaw said he's been impressed with Floyd's performance as he continues to adjust to his increased role.
On Dec. 30, the sophomore poured in career highs of 44 points and 23 rebounds in a win over Indianapolis Metropolitan in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament. He has posted a double-double in every game this season except one.
"This kid is like a sponge, man," Upshaw said. "He loves watching film, and he picks his spots really well. He just plays extremely hard, and that's one of the things you can't teach. You can't teach size, and you can't teach hustle, and he just has that extra gear of hustle in him."
The Cougars are 4-8 on the season, but Upshaw and Floyd don't believe that is a true reflection of their program. The team has faced a number of Class 4A opponents in order to prepare for the playoffs, where 21st Century has set its sights on clinching a sixth consecutive sectional crown.
"We all just have to play hard," Floyd said. "If we all just play together and play our roles, we'll make it pretty far."
Parting ways
After Calumet's 70-55 home win over Lake Station on Jan. 15, Warriors coach Dominique Nelson confirmed that Ashton Williamson is no longer with his program or a student at Calumet.
The 6-2 guard is now enrolled at 21st Century, according to Cougars athletic director Rodney Williams, though Williams would not comment on Williamson's athletic eligibility.
Williamson, who is ranked as the No. 3 sophomore in the state by Prep Hoops, averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game last season.
'Dirty work'
Camden Scheidt has worked tirelessly over the last four years to be in the position he is now.
Highland's senior leader is averaging a team-high 11.9 points per game, but before he was the Trojans' No. 1 scoring option, he was the role player doing the "dirty work."
"When I came to varsity as a sophomore, I didn't have to go out and score double digits every game," Scheidt said. "I would just take charges, dive on the floor and all of that. ... I still do the dirty work, but my scoring has definitely come a little easier with the more experience I got."
Scheidt had 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 58-20 home win over Wheeler on Tuesday to help Highland snap a five-game losing streak.
Trojans coach Jordan Heckard said he was pleased to see his players come out victorious, especially considering that they've played most of their games without their full roster due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
One bright spot that Heckard pointed out, however, is that whenever Scheidt takes the floor, he knows that the senior is willing to do whatever is needed for the team.
"He's always been one of the hardest working guys in our program," Heckard said. " ... By the end of his sophomore year, he started on varsity, and through that process of being asked to do different things and having different roles, he's seen it all. Every year he's been asked to do a little more."
This season, Scheidt has improved significantly as an outside shooter. The senior has drained 15 3-pointers at a 38.5% clip, compared to 13 3-pointers at a 24.1% clip last season.
As Highland forges ahead throughout an uncertain campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, Scheidt hopes that his team can remain healthy. The Trojans are one of several Region programs that have temporarily paused their seasons.
"I just want to get to sectionals without any more hiccups," Scheidt said. "It would suck to go into a sectional game and find out that a few teammates got contact traced or got COVID and now you can't play with them ever again. So, just getting through the rest of the year with no more guys being out and with all of the guys you grew up with, that would really make things worthwhile."