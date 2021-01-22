WATCH NOW: Sophomore Quintin Floyd is 21st Century's next star

One bright spot that Heckard pointed out, however, is that whenever Scheidt takes the floor, he knows that the senior is willing to do whatever is needed for the team.

"He's always been one of the hardest working guys in our program," Heckard said. " ... By the end of his sophomore year, he started on varsity, and through that process of being asked to do different things and having different roles, he's seen it all. Every year he's been asked to do a little more."

This season, Scheidt has improved significantly as an outside shooter. The senior has drained 15 3-pointers at a 38.5% clip, compared to 13 3-pointers at a 24.1% clip last season.

As Highland forges ahead throughout an uncertain campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, Scheidt hopes that his team can remain healthy. The Trojans are one of several Region programs that have temporarily paused their seasons.

"I just want to get to sectionals without any more hiccups," Scheidt said. "It would suck to go into a sectional game and find out that a few teammates got contact traced or got COVID and now you can't play with them ever again. So, just getting through the rest of the year with no more guys being out and with all of the guys you grew up with, that would really make things worthwhile."