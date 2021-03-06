WATCH NOW: West Side overwhelms Munster, claims first sectional title in 16 years

This season, Washington has been injury free, and he led all scorers with 12 points Saturday. The standout junior, who also had five rebounds and one assist, was one of nine players to score for the Cougars.

"It just feels great, knowing that your hard work is paying off," Washington said of his triumphant return this season. "I'm going to enjoy this for (Saturday), rest up on Sunday and then it's back to work on Monday."

When asked whose idea it was to give Buggs an early shower, Washington flashed a wide grin.

"It was Sean's idea," Washington said, referring to West Side assistant coach Sean Smith. "We were discussing if we wanted to dump it out here (on the court) or wait until we got back in the locker room."

Smith, a 2004 West Side alum, played alongside Buggs in high school, and both coaches were members of the Cougars' lone boys basketball state championship team in 2002.

Nearly two decades later, Buggs and Smith still feel indebted to their former program and said it was special to witness the next generation of players earn their first piece of postseason hardware on their home floor.