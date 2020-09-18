'We're back in business': Whiting flips decision, reinstates fall sports

WHITING — Tony Madrueno had to be there.
Whiting's senior quarterback and defensive back needed to hear the words himself.
"It was crazy. Everybody started cheering," Madrueno said. "My mom started tearing up. She was very excited and everybody just had that shock on their face. It was something that I couldn't really comprehend because I was lost in the moment when it happened."
In a school board meeting Friday, the School City of Whiting voted to reinstate fall sports, much to the delight of the student-athletes, parents and coaches in attendance. Originally, the school board decided to cancel fall sports Aug. 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Madrueno, a three-sport athlete, was heartbroken when his senior football season was seemingly wiped out last month, especially after losing his junior baseball campaign last spring.
Following the discouraging news, he turned his attention to basketball in the winter. But in the back of his mind the senior hoped that maybe, just maybe, he'd still be able to enjoy one final prep campaign on the gridiron.
Thirty-nine days since the initial cancellation, Madrueno got his wish.
"I thought it was over until I saw Calumet and (the Hammond schools) get their seasons back," Madrueno said. "I texted our coach like, 'Is there any way that we can come back?' And then sure enough, we got it back."
Oilers football coach Brett Jennings stepped in as a play-by-play announcer for WJOB-AM (1230)/WJOB-FM (104.7) this season since he wasn't able to coach his own team. He was even scheduled to call a game Friday at Griffith as the Panthers hosted Hanover Central in Week 5.
However, Jennings pulled himself off that game so that he could attend Whiting's school board meeting. Now that the Oilers' season have been reinstated, he'll gladly trade in his press box seat for a more familiar spot on the sidelines.
"We're back in business, and it's time to get to work," Jennings said. "I couldn't be happier for our kids and this coaching staff and this community as a whole. It's been a long (wait), and now it's time to play some football."
Jennings added that he was proud of not only his players but all of the Whiting athletes who peacefully demonstrated ahead of Friday's school board meeting, which ultimately salvaged their fall season. Several students brought signs with short messages, including "SAVE OUR SEASON" and "LET US PLAY!"
Whiting is the sixth Region school to reevaluate prep sports this week. Calumet opted to resume fall contact sports Monday, and the School City of Hammond — which includes Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton — reinstated fall contact sports Tuesday.
Hammond will open its season Oct. 2 at Morton in Week 7, according to Wildcats coach Rob Gardner.
Jennings isn't sure when the Oilers will be able to start practice and eventually begin their long-awaited centennial campaign. Those logistical hiccups pale in comparison to the void Jennings felt when he thought Ray P. Gallivan Field would remain empty this year.
"I really believe that no one cares whether it's the first season or the 100th season at this point," Jennings said. "I think that people just care that there is a season. It's gonna go down in the record books, and it may only be a few games. But, it's gonna be a fun time, that's for sure."
