'We're back in business': Whiting flips decision, reinstates fall sports

"I thought it was over until I saw Calumet and (the Hammond schools) get their seasons back," Madrueno said. "I texted our coach like, 'Is there any way that we can come back?' And then sure enough, we got it back."

Oilers football coach Brett Jennings stepped in as a play-by-play announcer for WJOB-AM (1230)/WJOB-FM (104.7) this season since he wasn't able to coach his own team. He was even scheduled to call a game Friday at Griffith as the Panthers hosted Hanover Central in Week 5.

However, Jennings pulled himself off that game so that he could attend Whiting's school board meeting. Now that the Oilers' season have been reinstated, he'll gladly trade in his press box seat for a more familiar spot on the sidelines.

"We're back in business, and it's time to get to work," Jennings said. "I couldn't be happier for our kids and this coaching staff and this community as a whole. It's been a long (wait), and now it's time to play some football."

Jennings added that he was proud of not only his players but all of the Whiting athletes who peacefully demonstrated ahead of Friday's school board meeting, which ultimately salvaged their fall season. Several students brought signs with short messages, including "SAVE OUR SEASON" and "LET US PLAY!"