West Side hires Hammond grad Eric Schreiber Jr. as new football coach

The Cougars don't have the same level of resources and assistance as other programs in the Region, so Lee anticipates that Schreiber's position will often entail a lot of additional tasks.

"It's more than just coaching. You gotta be willing to hunt kids down, get physicals, get paperwork done," said Lee, who graduated from West Side in 1984. "We've been here cleaning locker rooms and cleaning weight rooms, and I'm the one whose been burned out. But him, he's been good with all of that stuff."

Throughout this first week of practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schreiber has been meeting with his athletes every day. However, before a player can participate in any team activities they are first screened for coronavirus symptoms by him or another coach.

Out of an abundance of caution, Schreiber said he sent two athletes home Monday in an effort to keep the rest of the program safe and healthy.

Aside from that hiccup, dozens of other players have shown up every day so far, including Payton Jordan and Jamell Peters. Jordan, who is preparing for his junior season in the fall, will most likely be the Cougars' starting quarterback.

After going 2-7 last year, he hopes that under Schreiber's guidance West Side can pull of its first winning season since 2013.