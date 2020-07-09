You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West Side hires Hammond grad Eric Schreiber Jr. as new football coach
Prep football

West Side hires Hammond grad Eric Schreiber Jr. as new football coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Schreiber Jr. -- West Side

Eric Schreiber Jr., a 2014 Hammond graduate, has been hired as the new football coach at West Side.

 James Boyd, The Times

GARY — With a clean shaven face, Eric Schreiber Jr. almost looks as if he can pass for being one of West Side's football players.

Instead, he's the Cougars' new coach.

"It was a surreal moment that first day of practice Monday," Schreiber said. "That's when it kind of set in like, 'Wow, this is real.' This has been something I've dreamed of since I was a little kid."

Schreiber, 25, was hired roughly three weeks ago, and he's thrilled to be stepping into the first head coaching job of his career. The 2014 Hammond graduate and former Wildcats quarterback said he has been heavily influenced by his father, Eric Sr., who graduated from Griffith in 1992 and had head coaching stints at Bishop Noll, Michigan City and Hammond.

"Since I was like 5 or 6, I've always been around the game," Schreiber said. " ... It's been a culmination of events that have laid the groundwork for me to want to coach, and since I've gotten older, I've learned that its not necessarily about the Xs and Os but the relationships."

West Side athletic director Robert Lee, who was hired in June, said he was not involved in the initial talks to bring Schreiber in as the school's new football coach. But after building a relationship with him over the last few weeks, he believes Schreiber is the perfect guy for the job.

The Cougars don't have the same level of resources and assistance as other programs in the Region, so Lee anticipates that Schreiber's position will often entail a lot of additional tasks.

"It's more than just coaching. You gotta be willing to hunt kids down, get physicals, get paperwork done," said Lee, who graduated from West Side in 1984. "We've been here cleaning locker rooms and cleaning weight rooms, and I'm the one whose been burned out. But him, he's been good with all of that stuff."

Throughout this first week of practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schreiber has been meeting with his athletes every day. However, before a player can participate in any team activities they are first screened for coronavirus symptoms by him or another coach.

Out of an abundance of caution, Schreiber said he sent two athletes home Monday in an effort to keep the rest of the program safe and healthy.

Aside from that hiccup, dozens of other players have shown up every day so far, including Payton Jordan and Jamell Peters. Jordan, who is preparing for his junior season in the fall, will most likely be the Cougars' starting quarterback.

After going 2-7 last year, he hopes that under Schreiber's guidance West Side can pull of its first winning season since 2013.

"I'm excited because nobody expects us to do anything," Payton said. "So, if we come out and play well, people are going to be like, 'What? Where did they come from?'"

Payton Jordan and Jamell Peters -- West Side

West Side quarterback Payton Jordan, left, and wide receiver Jamell Peters are ready to bounce back from last year's 2-7 campaign.

Peters, who is gearing up for his senior campaign, said he plans to help Schreiber build a foundation for the future. The 5-foot-8, 155-pound wide receiver has now had three coaches during his high school career. He doesn't want the athletes coming after him to go through the same coaching turnover.

"We just gotta push every day and work, without worrying about anything that happened in the past," Peters said. "We have a new coach, so we just gotta start fresh."

The Cougars are scheduled to open their season Aug. 21 on the road against Phalen Academy of Indianapolis, and Schreiber said he is doing everything he can to ensure that the 2020 campaign starts on time.

He admits that one of the most difficult parts about coaching right now is that his players tend to gravitate toward each other to socialize and bond, especially because they have hardly seen each other over the last few months. But as Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sports continues, he has reminded them of the importance of social distancing and implored them to use the hand sanitizer that Lee has provided.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we can get out here and play some games," Schreiber said. "It's not even all about winning. I just want these kids to get the experience that previous classes have gotten. That's more important than anything."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts