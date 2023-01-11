West Side Leadership Academy upgrades bleachers

GARY — West Side Leadership Academy just received new bleachers, Gary Community School Corp. announced Wednesday.

"This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students thrive and have facilities they can be proud of," GCSC Manager Paige McNulty said in a press release.

The new bleachers seat 6,700 people, GCSC said. This marks the first time the bleachers have been replaced since the school opened in 1968.

The bleachers cost $750,000, according to GCSC spokesperson Chelsea Whittington.

"It was a huge undertaking, but well worth it," Athletic Director Robert Lee said. "Now more of the community can comfortably enjoy games and other events from any seat in the house."

