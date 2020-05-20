All-American Dana Evans to return to Gary with Louisville

“Most of our trips, if we’re going someplace, unless it’s a Thanksgiving tournament, it’s to try and take a player back home to be able to play in front of their family and friends,” Walz said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

Walz went on to say that the event in Gary initially started off as a four-team tournament, but changes had to be made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana Evans has played in a handful of games in Indiana since she started her collegiate career. She won at Indiana as a freshman and then fell to Notre Dame in South Bend as a sophomore. She gained a measure of revenge over the Irish earlier this year when Louisville beat Notre Dame 86-54 at Purcell Pavilion. Evans finished with a team-high 17 points, six assists and three steals.

“We’ve seen Dana play a dozen times in a Louisville uniform, including a couple times at Notre Dame,” former West Side coach Rod Fisher said. “It will be cool to see her play in Gary. I coached for 40 some years and there was only ever one Dana. This event in Gary will be one of the first of its kind. I don’t think there’s ever been a men’s or women’s program with the accolades of what Louisville women’s basketball is to come into Gary for a game like this.”