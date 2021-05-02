JAMES BOYD: Parion Roberson plays for late father, grandma, earns scholarship to Purdue Northwest

Parion has dedicated his scholarship to his late father and late grandma, as well as his mom, Tara Dixon, who he has "a ton of respect for."

"She's been through a lot, too, as a person. It wasn't just me and my brother going through this," Parion said. "She made so many sacrifices to make sure we were OK and never complained. So to get this offer, it's a blessing for my whole family and these next four years are definitely for her, too."

Although Parion has already solidified the next chapter of his career and Paris remains uncommitted, Paris said he has no jealousy toward his twin. He emphasized that their bond — which has been molded by the same sorrow and joy, trials and triumphs — is unbreakable.

"I'm happy for my twin because he came a long way from being a chubby kid," Paris said, laughing. "That's a big offer from Purdue Northwest, and I'm just happy for him because I know more than anyone how much work he put in."

If I were a better journalist, that last quote from Paris would've been included in a normal recruiting article about his brother, and this lengthy column wouldn't exist.

But since I failed the first time to tell you what truly ties the Roberson twins together, beyond sharing the same birthday (Aug. 28, 2002), here I am with a redo.