Quimari Peterson, The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, chooses Indiana State

The senior announced his commitment in a heartfelt letter via social media.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play Division I basketball," Peterson wrote. "With the help of my parents, teammates and coaches, that dream has become a reality."

Peterson averaged 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals per game for the Cougars. He steered them to their first Class 4A sectional and regional crowns since 2005 and nearly sent West Side to state with a potential game-winning floater against eventual state champion Carmel in the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate.

The talented guard, who often shined in big moments this season, was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior Large School all-state team. He hopes to also be selected as an Indiana All-Star later this month.

Additionally, and from Peterson's perspective more importantly, the senior wants his impact at West Side to extend far beyond his prep career. The 18-year-old has already emerged as a role model in his hometown and doesn't take that lightly.