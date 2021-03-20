WATCH NOW: West Side assistant Bobby Sanders Sr. beats cancer, helps Cougars rebuild program

The 49-year-old doesn't believe it would be possible without his mother.

"It was like she gave me life," Sanders said. "She meant the world to me, and I think about her a lot. Even during this run, I still think about her. I drew from her, and I drew from God. ... And then just being in the gym every day. I drew a lot from these guys, too."

The "guys" Sanders is referring to is those who make up the West Side boys basketball program. His fellow coaches and their players have become his second "family," always there to help him in his toughest times.

A couple years before Sanders' cancer scare, he said he also had to get a brain tumor "the size of a lime" removed, and he leaned on the West Side program for support and encouragement. Fortunately, the tumor was benign and it hasn't come back.

He hopes that the cancer doesn't come back either.

"It's been hard, but one of my favorite sayings is, 'Trust God, trust the process,'" Sanders said. "So, even through all of my health situations and everything we had to get through to get here as far as basketball, that's been my motto. And these guys know that I really live by that. 'Trust God, trust the process.'

"That's how I got here, that's how we got here."