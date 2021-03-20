WATCH NOW: West Side assistant Bobby Sanders Sr. beats cancer, helps Cougars rebuild program

GARY — West Side assistant coach Bobby Sanders Sr. is just happy to still be here, happy to still be breathing.
"In November of 2019, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer," Sanders said. "My mother was going through cancer at the same time, and in February (2020) she passed from it. ... We had to keep on her life support until I made one of the hardest decisions of my life, and that was to pull the plug on her.
"But, it was still beautiful because it's almost like she waited until she knew I would be OK."
Sanders' "fiery" mother, JoAnn, who was a breast cancer survivor, died from ovarian cancer Feb. 10, 2020. In the days leading up to her death, Sanders said he underwent several tests to determine the extent of his own cancer, and he was pleased to tell her that his doctors believed he would make a full recovery.
Since his kidney cancer was detected early, it was determined that Sanders would most likely be able to keep both of his kidneys and avoid dialysis as long as he had immediate surgery.
Sanders' operation was scheduled for November 2020, roughly eight months after his mom died.
On March 4, after a visit to Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, Sanders announced via Facebook that he was officially cancer free.
The 49-year-old doesn't believe it would be possible without his mother.
"It was like she gave me life," Sanders said. "She meant the world to me, and I think about her a lot. Even during this run, I still think about her. I drew from her, and I drew from God. ... And then just being in the gym every day. I drew a lot from these guys, too."
The "guys" Sanders is referring to is those who make up the West Side boys basketball program. His fellow coaches and their players have become his second "family," always there to help him in his toughest times.
A couple years before Sanders' cancer scare, he said he also had to get a brain tumor "the size of a lime" removed, and he leaned on the West Side program for support and encouragement. Fortunately, the tumor was benign and it hasn't come back.
He hopes that the cancer doesn't come back either.
"It's been hard, but one of my favorite sayings is, 'Trust God, trust the process,'" Sanders said. "So, even through all of my health situations and everything we had to get through to get here as far as basketball, that's been my motto. And these guys know that I really live by that. 'Trust God, trust the process.'
"That's how I got here, that's how we got here."
West Side, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A by the Associated Press, will face No. 2 Carmel in the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate on Saturday.
Sanders said he will do everything he can to help the Cougars punch their ticket to state, and perhaps the best part about the Cougars' semistate appearance is that Sanders' son, Bobby Sanders Jr., will be right beside him.
Sanders Jr., a senior forward, is mainly a scout team player and rarely receives live game action. However, Sanders Sr. said he admires his son because he never complains about his role and — more importantly — he's on track to graduate as West Side's salutatorian or valedictorian.
"He puts his academics first, and that's why I'm so proud of him," Sanders Sr. said. "Even though he doesn't play a lot, he's always cheering and working hard on and off the court. He's the ultimate teammate and student-athlete."
Returning the favor, Sanders Jr. considers his dad to be the ultimate coach and father.
"He's done a lot of great things, not just for me and my other brothers, but for a lot of people in the Region," Sanders Jr. said. "He coached Jermaine Couisnard, Damien Jefferson, Hyron Edwards and a lot of these Division I dudes (in AAU) and helped elevate them to a higher level. So for me, it means a lot to be his junior and to carry on his name and his legacy.
"Every day, I just do what I gotta do to make sure I don't let him down."
Cougars head coach Chris Buggs also thinks highly of Sanders Sr. and views him as a mentor.
Sanders Sr., a 1990 Wirt-Emerson grad, joined Buggs' coaching staff when Buggs took over at his alma mater ahead of the 2015-16 campaign. During their first season together, West Side went 3-21, which is the program's worst record in at least the last 25 years.
Now, in their sixth season together, the Cougars are 22-4 and one win away from advancing to state for the first time since the program won its lone state championship in 2002. Buggs was a junior guard on that team, and he's excited for the chance to send Sanders Sr. back to Indianapolis — not for a health screening but for the opportunity to make history.
"He means everything to us, man. He's been here since day one. He's the foundation and rock of our program," Buggs said. "He has a lot of experience with coaching basketball and knows how to tap into the kids' feelings and how to motivate them. ... He's had sicknesses and other things he's had to deal with, but he's always taken it like a champ. There were times when I thought he would stop and wouldn't want to do this anymore so he could focus on his health, but he's never missed a beat.
"Every day, he's here."
Sanders Sr. said he's pleased with his team's performance this season, and he believes West Side has all of the pieces to potentially knock off Carmel on Saturday and earn a trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Five-star prospect Jalen Washington, combo guard Quimari Peterson and high-flying forward Chrishawn Christmas highlight a talented group, and Sanders Sr. knows that they won't take this moment for granted.
Because if his players have learned anything from him, a cancer survivor, it's to not take any moment for granted.
"I wish my mom could see us. If she was here, she would be so ecstatic right now," Sanders Sr. said. "Just for her to see me healthy and having this much success, it would bring a lot of joy to her because she wanted this for me.
"She wanted this just as bad as I did."