WATCH NOW: West Side falls just short of first state final appearance since 2002

"Our kids played their hearts out, and I just appreciate our seniors for rejuvenating the program," Buggs said. "This is a place that we haven't been in a long time. We battled really hard for this game, and we tried our best to represent our community and tried to get to a state championship and win it. But, things just didn't go our way."

Peterson scored a team-high 16 points, Christmas had 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds and Roberson had eight points.

Washington, a five-star prospect, was held to four points. The 6-foot-10 junior made his first shot attempt on a turnaround hook shot in the first quarter but missed his next six shots before dropping in a layup at the overtime buzzer.

He also missed his lone free-throw attempt in the fourth quarter.

"I just had a bad game altogether," Washington said. "I was struggling, and they made it tough for me. I missed some shots I could have made, and they really game-planned for me."

Washington was sidelined all of last season as a sophomore with a torn right ACL, and he only appeared in seven games as a freshman due to a fractured right shoulder.

This season, he made it through injury free, but he was still heartbroken that he couldn't lift the Cougars into the state final.