West Side athletes to regain home advantage for first time in years with track replacement

GARY — For the first time in its school history, district leaders say, Gary's West Side Leadership Academy will see a complete replacement of its high school track.
Pocked with "potholes" and uneven surfaces, the training ground for state champions and Olympian Rhonda Anderson has been in desperate need of repair for years.
"Leading up to the Olympic trials, this is where I trained," Anderson said, standing on the West Side track. "In order for Gary to continue to be competitive with other schools, they need to have good facilities, too, and so I'm excited that they are getting a track and will hopefully continue the long legacy of track greatness in the city of Gary."
Work on the facility begins next week, Gary school leaders announced in a Wednesday morning press conference. The repairs are expected to wrap up in time for the spring track season.
For student-athletes, the project signals an important step in restoring equitable opportunities for competitors in Gary's storied track program. The city has produced 47 state champions since 1927, Athletic Director Robert Lee said.
"The last state champion that came out of Gary was in 2014," Lee said. "That was here at Gary West Side and those young men actually won a state championship without even having their own track meet."
Athletes haven't participated in a traditional home track meet on the surface in years, school officials said, and practicing at the West Side facility has come with challenges.
Lee said athletes have made use of the surface for warm-ups, but generally avoid the track for high intensity activities like sprints. Instead, athletes might have practiced in the high school's parking lots or hallways.
Support Local Journalism
"This is a great opportunity for all of our young men and our young women to see that they have an even playing field with the other schools that are around," West Side Principal Othiniel Mahone said. "It shows value when you see the vision coming to fruition with the things that are going on around here in Gary."
The track fell into disrepair as debt grew over time in the cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp., which was taken over by the state in 2017. This spring, Indiana lawmakers passed legislation allowing the school corporation to defer loan repayments, redirecting funds to much-needed building and grounds repairs.
Michigan-based vendor Current Surfaces has been selected to rebuild the track, Lee said. The track will be replaced with a new asphalt base and topped with a rubber and latex surface.
West Side track repairs — expected to cost about $185,000, according to Gary Manager Paige McNulty — will be financed through the new School Improvement Fund. Other projects, such as roofing repair, playground replacement and demolition of closed schools, are planned throughout the district over the five years allocations are expected in Gary's School Improvement Fund.
Track replacement was originally scheduled to come later in the district's school improvement plans, but was fast-tracked to allow greater opportunity for the community to exercise outdoors during the pandemic and to allow high school athletes the chance to compete from their home track this spring.
When complete, school officials said the track will be open for community use.
West Side's track season last spring was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, student-athletes say they're hoping to make the most of the opportunity to compete this spring on their own track.
"It's really overwhelming, because I really didn't think I was going to have any track my senior season," senior captain Athalia Barrett said. "To be able to have a senior night and be able to run my hardest at home, it's going to be a completely different feeling."
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!