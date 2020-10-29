West Side athletes to regain home advantage for first time in years with track replacement

Athletes haven't participated in a traditional home track meet on the surface in years, school officials said, and practicing at the West Side facility has come with challenges.

Lee said athletes have made use of the surface for warm-ups, but generally avoid the track for high intensity activities like sprints. Instead, athletes might have practiced in the high school's parking lots or hallways.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a great opportunity for all of our young men and our young women to see that they have an even playing field with the other schools that are around," West Side Principal Othiniel Mahone said. "It shows value when you see the vision coming to fruition with the things that are going on around here in Gary."

The track fell into disrepair as debt grew over time in the cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp., which was taken over by the state in 2017. This spring, Indiana lawmakers passed legislation allowing the school corporation to defer loan repayments, redirecting funds to much-needed building and grounds repairs.

Michigan-based vendor Current Surfaces has been selected to rebuild the track, Lee said. The track will be replaced with a new asphalt base and topped with a rubber and latex surface.