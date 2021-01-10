West Side big men Jalen Washington, Mason Nicholson push each other to new heights

But, for as impressive as Nicholson looked against the Gladiators and Warriors, he wasn't always one of the most dominant players in the Region.

In fact, four years ago as a 6-2 freshman at Wirt-Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts, Nicholson actually declined Buggs' invitation to join West Side's program.

Since Wirt-Emerson didn't have any sports, students could participate in athletics at West Side. But Nicholson, who plays clarinet, viola, piano and bass drums, thought the sounds of his instruments were a lot more appealing than the sounds of the hardwood.

"I'm still into music, and that's always going to be a part of me," Nicholson said. "I turned (Buggs) down at first because music was my only passion back during my freshman year, so I was just focused on doing music during high school. But when Emerson shut down and I had to come to West Side my sophomore year, and since he had already asked me, I decided to give basketball a try."

Buggs recalls a slightly different sequence of events which led Nicholson, who grew from 6-2 to 6-6 between his freshman and sophomore year, to the Cougars' program.