West Side big men Jalen Washington, Mason Nicholson push each other to new heights

GARY — Jalen Washington can't escape the spotlight or the scrutiny.
The questions are always swirling around West Side's consensus five-star prospect, who was sidelined with a fractured right shoulder and a torn right ACL throughout the first two years of his prep career.
How many scholarship offers does he have? Can he lead the Cougars on a deep postseason run? Is he finally healthy?
As Washington continues to work his way back from his ACL injury, he said he hasn't paid attention to the chatter outside of his program. But, for what it's worth, he has shown flashes of why he is ranked as the No. 1 junior in Indiana by ESPN and 247Sports.
The 6-foot-10 forward poured in a season-high 23 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, in West Side's road win at Southport on Dec. 12. He had another noteworthy performance in a home victory over Bowman on Friday, recording his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
"It just feels good to have that weight come off your shoulders a little bit and to have a good game," Washington said. "I've worked so hard to get here and to finally have a season."
Washington credited his progress to his coaches and teammates, including fellow big man Mason Nicholson. The senior center, who stands eye-to-eye with Washington at 6-10, has emerged as a Division I prospect in his own right.
"It's been great (competing against him)," Washington said. "I'm going to have to see people in college his size, so it just helps a lot when I have to guard him or try to score on him."
According to West Side coach Chris Buggs, his two tallest players push each other whenever they share the hardwood, whether it's as teammates in games or opponents in practice.
Sometimes he even has to rein them in.
"They go at it, man. They really go at it," Buggs said. " ... I think Mason has made Jalen more tough because Jalen is skilled, but Mason just bumps him and is physical with him every day. And then Jalen on the other hand, he's getting Mason to understand the game better with a higher IQ. He's teaching Mason certain things to do and when to do them. They're really helping each other out, and they support each other like brothers."
Nicholson, who weighs 290 pounds and wears a size 18 in shoes, is often the most formidable player on the court. He dominated in the Cougars' season-opening road win over Gavit with 28 points and 17 rebounds, and he helped them earn another road victory against Calumet on Jan. 5 with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
But, for as impressive as Nicholson looked against the Gladiators and Warriors, he wasn't always one of the most dominant players in the Region.
In fact, four years ago as a 6-2 freshman at Wirt-Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts, Nicholson actually declined Buggs' invitation to join West Side's program.
Since Wirt-Emerson didn't have any sports, students could participate in athletics at West Side. But Nicholson, who plays clarinet, viola, piano and bass drums, thought the sounds of his instruments were a lot more appealing than the sounds of the hardwood.
"I'm still into music, and that's always going to be a part of me," Nicholson said. "I turned (Buggs) down at first because music was my only passion back during my freshman year, so I was just focused on doing music during high school. But when Emerson shut down and I had to come to West Side my sophomore year, and since he had already asked me, I decided to give basketball a try."
Buggs recalls a slightly different sequence of events which led Nicholson, who grew from 6-2 to 6-6 between his freshman and sophomore year, to the Cougars' program.
"We didn't give him a choice. He grew about four inches, so we called his mom and told her, 'We gotta get him out here, mom!'" Buggs said with a laugh. "We just had to let her know and let him know that he has the opportunity to earn a college scholarship if he works hard. Once we talked about trying to go to school for free, he and his mom were on board. ... And from there, he just fell in love with the game."
Buggs and Washington said it's been a joy to witness Nicholson's growth in only three years of organized basketball, but for now, his development has been put on hold.
Nicholson landed awkwardly on his right foot during West Side's contest at Calumet and "heard a pop." An X-ray later revealed that he sustained a Jones fracture, which is defined as "a fracture at the base of the fifth metatarsal, the bone on the outer side of your foot," according to footcaremd.org.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sustained the same injury to his right foot in 2014 when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nicholson said he will undergo surgery Monday and hopes to return for the postseason.
"I've talked to my teammates, and I've talked to my coaches," Nicholson said. "They told me to try not to let this down my spirit at all, so I'm just trying to have high spirits as I wait to fully recover."
If anyone can understand what Nicholson is going through, it's Washington. Last season, an injured Washington looked on as Nicholson stepped up as the Cougars' main big man.
Now, that their circumstances have been flipped, Washington said he has no problem anchoring West Side's frontcourt until his running mate returns.
"I just told him that while he looks forward to getting back, he has to keep short-term goals," Washington said. "That's what helped me stay motivated through the process, and it will help him, too."
Nicholson has heeded Washington's advice, but he also has a unique personal objective that will fuel him as he rehabs from his foot injury.
"One of my goals is take the rim down," Nicholson said. "I try to dunk it as hard as I can, and I've come close. So, before my basketball career is over, I'm going to try my best to take at least one (rim) with me."