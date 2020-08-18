West Side’s Payton Jordan has big dreams to match his Hall of Fame name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Clarinda Williams had to know athletics were in her son’s future. She named him after a pair of Chicago Hall of Famers.

“I like my name because it puts me up with greatness. But I want to set my own (legacy),” West Side’s junior quarterback Payton Jordan said. “Growing up, (sports were) like second nature. It was like ‘This is what we doing? All right be ready.’”

Jordan will take snaps for an optimistic program this season. The Cougars have a new head coach in Eric Schreiber Jr. and there’s a buzz at practice.

Jordan talks about winning state championships in a matter-of-fact way that would’ve been scoffed at in Gary as recently as a year ago.

“I don’t want to lose games, a perfect season,” he said. “I know that’s strange but that’s where my mentality is. If you aim for the stars, you can’t go wrong.”

That optimism is part of why Schreiber calls his quarterback a leader. He’s not above helping with jerseys and equipment after practice and he’s vocal on the field.

“Being a leader at West Side means serving others. He does an incredible job of serving his teammates and they follow him because of that,” Schreiber said. “Those kids really embrace him.”