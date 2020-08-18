You are the owner of this article.
West Side’s Payton Jordan has big dreams to match his Hall of Fame name
PREP FOOTBALL

Payton Jordan, West Side

West Side junior quarterback Payton Jordan wants to lead a resurgence in Cougars football.

 David P. Funk, The Times

GARY — Clarinda Williams had to know athletics were in her son’s future. She named him after a pair of Chicago Hall of Famers.

“I like my name because it puts me up with greatness. But I want to set my own (legacy),” West Side’s junior quarterback Payton Jordan said. “Growing up, (sports were) like second nature. It was like ‘This is what we doing? All right be ready.’”

Jordan will take snaps for an optimistic program this season. The Cougars have a new head coach in Eric Schreiber Jr. and there’s a buzz at practice.

Jordan talks about winning state championships in a matter-of-fact way that would’ve been scoffed at in Gary as recently as a year ago.

“I don’t want to lose games, a perfect season,” he said. “I know that’s strange but that’s where my mentality is. If you aim for the stars, you can’t go wrong.”

That optimism is part of why Schreiber calls his quarterback a leader. He’s not above helping with jerseys and equipment after practice and he’s vocal on the field.

“Being a leader at West Side means serving others. He does an incredible job of serving his teammates and they follow him because of that,” Schreiber said. “Those kids really embrace him.”

There’s more of a structure to Cougars football under Schreiber, Jordan said. Every position group has a coach and every player has a defined role.

“It’s honestly amazing. It’s like having a friend and watching him grow and mature and just be great at what they want to be,” Payton said.

The new RPO (run-pass option), pistol formation-based offense that Schreiber brought seemed a little too much for Payton initially. Coach and quarterback talked, shared video clips and worked until things came easier.

“It was little by little. Next thing you know, it was just in the back of the head,” Jordan said. “I love (the offense). It’s a lot better for me.”

Payton’s a perfect fit for what West Side wants to do, Schreiber said. The coach’s only critique is that his quarterback needs to learn to slide a little more to avoid injury.

His goal is to average 250 passing yards per game. Confident in his running abilities, Jordan’s been working on his throwing mechanics. He’d like to be known as a pocket passer.

“I’m trying to give West Side football its best season in a long time,” Jordan said. “I’m trying to put West Side on the map.”

Related to this story

