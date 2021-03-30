West Side's consensus five-star prospect Jalen Washington named Indiana Junior All-Star

Jalen Washington only appeared in seven games during the first two seasons of his prep career due to injury.
On Tuesday, West Side's standout forward was named an Indiana Junior All-Star by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
"Just to look back on what I've been through and what I accomplished this year, this (selection) feels great," Washington said. "I'm just going to stay determined and keep working hard and hopefully reach some more goals."
The 6-foot-10 forward, who fractured his right shoulder as a freshman and missed his entire sophomore campaign because of a torn right ACL, returned to the hardwood this season and helped the Cougars capture their first Class 4A sectional and regional titles in 16 years.
Washington averaged 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1% from the field, 79.2% at the free-throw line and 40.0% on 3-pointers. He also anchored West Side's defense with 27 blocks.
"I feel like it was just a gradual build (for me)," Washington said. "I had fun this season, and I loved my seniors and I loved my coaching staff. I had a lot of fun, and we made a lot of noise."
West Side coach Chris Buggs commended Washington on his noteworthy comeback season and believes Washington's mental toughness is what truly sets him apart.
Even when he was sidelined, Buggs said Washington never lost hope.
"It starts with watching film and studying the game when you're out for a whole year injured, but he still found the motivation to learn the game and do the things he needed to do as far as rehab and working on his game," Buggs said. "Since we started working with him as a kid, he's just been different when it comes to not being discouraged because of setbacks.
"He actually started working harder once he had the setback with the injuries."
ESPN ranks Washington as the No. 13 junior in the country and the No. 1 player in Indiana for the Class of 2022. He is rated as the No. 24 junior in the nation and the state's No. 1 prospect in his class by 247Sports. Washington is also ranked as the No. 24 junior in the country by Rivals.
The versatile forward has scholarship offers from Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State and Alabama, among others, and received a call from Duke last summer.
According to the IBCA's press release, the Indiana Junior All-Stars roster was cut from 18 players to 12 players because they will only play one game against the Indiana All-Stars on June 9 at a site to be announced. In years past, the Indiana Junior All-Stars would also take on the Kentucky Junior All-Stars.
Washington is ready for the competition.
"I'm looking forward to this game a lot," Washington said. "It'll be something different, but I think it'll be fun."
The other Indiana Junior All-Stars are Cathedral guard Tayshawn Comer, Warren Central forward and Louisville commit Tae Davis, Lawrence North guard and Indiana recruit CJ Gunn, Fort Wayne Carroll guard Jalen Jackson, Jeffersonville forward Will Lovings-Watts, Homestead guard and Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer, Silver Creek guard Branden Northern, Westfield guard Braden Smith, Carmel forward Peter Suder, North Central guard Leland Walker and Carmel center Charlie Williams.
The Indiana All-Stars will be selected in April, per the IBCA's press release.
Washington said being named an Indiana Junior All-Star will give him extra motivation going into his senior season, but nothing will fuel him more than West Side's season-ending, overtime loss to Carmel in the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate.
"Regardless of all of the accolades and all of the recognition, that loss still sits in my mind," Washington said. "Just wanting to get back to that position and to go further, that's really one of my biggest goals."
