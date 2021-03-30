West Side's consensus five-star prospect Jalen Washington named Indiana Junior All-Star

"I feel like it was just a gradual build (for me)," Washington said. "I had fun this season, and I loved my seniors and I loved my coaching staff. I had a lot of fun, and we made a lot of noise."

West Side coach Chris Buggs commended Washington on his noteworthy comeback season and believes Washington's mental toughness is what truly sets him apart.

Even when he was sidelined, Buggs said Washington never lost hope.

"It starts with watching film and studying the game when you're out for a whole year injured, but he still found the motivation to learn the game and do the things he needed to do as far as rehab and working on his game," Buggs said. "Since we started working with him as a kid, he's just been different when it comes to not being discouraged because of setbacks.

"He actually started working harder once he had the setback with the injuries."

