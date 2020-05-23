You are the owner of this article.
West Side's Jalen Washington will miss entire AAU season to continue rehab; maintains high national ranking
AAU basketball





West Side's Jalen Washington, right, talks to teammate Parion Roberson during a regular-season game in the 2019-20 season. Washington, the state's top-ranked sophomore, has scholarship offers from Michigan State and Purdue.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Jalen Washington doesn't worry about the past or the things he can't control.

West Side's star sophomore is only focused on the future.

The 6-foot-9 forward tore his right ACL prior to his sophomore campaign and has been rehabbing from that season-ending injury ever since. He's on track to return to the court in late July or August but is no rush to expedite the process. Washington never intended to play AAU basketball this summer, so the coronavirus pandemic hasn't affected his timeline.

It also hasn't affected his stock.

The standout sophomore is still a consensus five-star recruit. According to ESPN, Washington is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the country for the Class of 2022, while 247Sports ranked him as the No. 17 prospect in the nation. Both recruiting services rated him as the No. 1 sophomore in Indiana, and Division I programs haven't stopped calling.

"Vanderbilt and Stanford actually reached out a little bit, so that's a few more schools that I've talked to," Washington said. "I've talked to IU and Michigan State recently, too."

Washington's career has been filled with a unique variation of highs and lows. He's competed with the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team and on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit — arguably the best AAU circuit in the country — but he's only appeared in seven games for the Cougars.



West Side's Jalen Washington missed his entire sophomore season with a torn right ACL, but his national stock has remained high.

Aside from rupturing his right ACL and missing the entire 2019-20 season, Washington also fractured his right shoulder after an awkward fall in the first game of his high school career. He was sidelined for the majority of his freshman campaign before eventually coming back for the final six games of the 2018-19 season.

As his junior year creeps closer, Washington is hopeful for a fresh start. He's added about 20 pounds of muscle since last summer, now weighing 230 pounds, and has been shooting around a little bit in his backyard.

"It'll definitely be different because I haven't played in a while, but I'm going to be excited," Washington said of playing in West Side's 2020-21 season opener. "I'm looking forward to actually playing the whole season. It'll be fun."

West Side coach Chris Buggs commended Washington for his mental fortitude. He believes many other players would have probably succumb to the adversity that his star sophomore has faced.

"Sometimes you worry about if a kid is still going to be motivated to work as hard to get to another level, especially after not being able to play for multiple years," Buggs said. "But now, I think he's just focused on being healthy. He's not really worried about his recruitment. He's not worried about anything."

Washington has received scholarship offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa and DePaul. Indiana Basketball Source recruiting analyst Trevor Andershock is confident that more Division I schools will follow suit.

Last summer, Andershock saw Washington play in person with his AAU team, Meanstreets, on the Nike EYBL circuit and at the Indiana team camp. He said the sophomore's versatility and upside are why his ranking and recruitment have remained steady, despite his injuries.

"Most of it is still (based) off potential and not his actual production at this point, so there's still going to be room for him to grow and put up those gaudy numbers that you might expect from a big-time recruit," Andershock said. "Another part is just that a lot of people aren't playing right now, so (recruiting services) are still basing their evaluations off of things they've seen in the past."

Although Washington would love to be competing on the hardwood right now, he continues to take his rehab and overall career one day at a time. The sophomore credited his patience to his family, coaches and friends, who have helped him make the most of an unfavorable situation.

"I've tried to learn how to play the piano recently, watched 'The Last Dance' documentary, played (video) games with my friends and chilled around with my brothers," Washington said of his quarantine activities. "I used to play the (piano) in the second grade, then I stopped. It's not super hard, but it's a little challenging, though."

The Region's All-NCAA tournament team

Editor's note

In a normal year, AAU basketball would be in full swing. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is anything but normal. In a two-part series, we examine how the spring basketball landscape has changed. Today: West Side sophomore Jalen Washington, a top national prospect who missed the entire high school season because of injury, continues rehabbing in anticipation of his eventual return.

