West Side's Jalen Washington will miss entire AAU season to continue rehab; maintains high national ranking

Washington's career has been filled with a unique variation of highs and lows. He's competed with the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team and on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit — arguably the best AAU circuit in the country — but he's only appeared in seven games for the Cougars.

Aside from rupturing his right ACL and missing the entire 2019-20 season, Washington also fractured his right shoulder after an awkward fall in the first game of his high school career. He was sidelined for the majority of his freshman campaign before eventually coming back for the final six games of the 2018-19 season.

As his junior year creeps closer, Washington is hopeful for a fresh start. He's added about 20 pounds of muscle since last summer, now weighing 230 pounds, and has been shooting around a little bit in his backyard.

"It'll definitely be different because I haven't played in a while, but I'm going to be excited," Washington said of playing in West Side's 2020-21 season opener. "I'm looking forward to actually playing the whole season. It'll be fun."

West Side coach Chris Buggs commended Washington for his mental fortitude. He believes many other players would have probably succumb to the adversity that his star sophomore has faced.