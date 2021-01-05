Westville girls basketball to miss Porter County Conference tournament due to COVID-19

The Westville girls basketball team and the Bishop Noll boys basketball team are on hold yet again to due the coronavirus pandemic.
Blackhawks athletic director Drew Eubank and Warriors athletic director Eric Roldan confirmed the stoppages to The Times on Tuesday. This marks the third time this season that each program has had to temporarily shut down because of COVID-19.
According to Eubank, the Westville girls basketball team will pause activities until Jan. 21, which means it won't be able to participate in the 49th annual girls Porter County Conference tournament.
The Blackhawks, who were already on hold, were slated to resume their campaign Tuesday at home against Culver. The team was also scheduled to play at Lake Station on Thursday before hosting South Bend Career on Jan. 13. Westville was then slated to play at Hebron and South Central on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, respectively, before facing Washington Township in the first round of the PCC tourney on Jan. 18.
Aside from the PCC tournament, Eubank said the Blackhawks' contests against Culver, Lake Station, South Bend Career, Hebron and South Central have been postponed, but no makeup dates have been set.
Westville is 3-3 this season and last played Dec. 11, falling 37-35 at home against Boone Grove.
The Bishop Noll boys basketball team last played on Dec. 29, losing 71-50 at home against Victory Christian. The Warriors, who are 0-3 on the season, will have to wait before they have another chance to earn their first win under first-year coach John Dodson III.
The team withdrew from the fourth annual Mac Jelks Invitational at Bowman on Saturday and has postponed its game Tuesday at Chesterton. Bishop Noll was also slated to host Hanover Central and Andrean on Friday and Saturday, respectively, but Roldan said those contest have been postponed as well.
He added that the Warriors' game against Hanover Central has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, but no other makeup dates have been decided.
At least 19 of the Region's 44 boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville and Whiting.
On the girls side, at least 29 pf the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a game his season due to COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The list includes ndrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.