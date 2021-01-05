Westville girls basketball to miss Porter County Conference tournament due to COVID-19

The Westville girls basketball team and the Bishop Noll boys basketball team are on hold yet again to due the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackhawks athletic director Drew Eubank and Warriors athletic director Eric Roldan confirmed the stoppages to The Times on Tuesday. This marks the third time this season that each program has had to temporarily shut down because of COVID-19.

According to Eubank, the Westville girls basketball team will pause activities until Jan. 21, which means it won't be able to participate in the 49th annual girls Porter County Conference tournament.

The Blackhawks, who were already on hold, were slated to resume their campaign Tuesday at home against Culver. The team was also scheduled to play at Lake Station on Thursday before hosting South Bend Career on Jan. 13. Westville was then slated to play at Hebron and South Central on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, respectively, before facing Washington Township in the first round of the PCC tourney on Jan. 18.

Aside from the PCC tournament, Eubank said the Blackhawks' contests against Culver, Lake Station, South Bend Career, Hebron and South Central have been postponed, but no makeup dates have been set.

Westville is 3-3 this season and last played Dec. 11, falling 37-35 at home against Boone Grove.